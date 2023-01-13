Make the most of the last bit of the festive season

It’s been quite a mission for us to get back into work mode this week, right? For some, the festive spirit still lingers, and if you find yourself tapping your feet to a festive beat playing in the back of your mind, it’s okay, you’re still allowed to feel it for all of January.

If you’re among the lucky few still able to go out and have a ball, we’ve got some exciting events lined up for you in your neck of the woods. If you haven’t experienced Sky Dining at the Higher Ground Restaurant in Bryanston, then what are you waiting for? This is a unique and interesting dining concept, not only offering amazing cuisine, but also the best views in the City of Gold, Jozi.

If you’re looking to kick off 2023 on a high note (excuse the pun) then this is the event you don’t want to miss. Experience high dining 30.48m off the ground along with incredible views of the Sandton skyline. You might not want to do this one if you’re afraid of heights but this is a thrilling dining concept, offering not only amazing cuisine, but also the opportunity to do something unusual and unique in the city. The Sky Dining events take place every Saturday, catering for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

This experience costs between R575 and R995 per person, depending on which option you pick. Contact them at 084 449 6040 or via email at [email protected] to book now. JOHANNESBURG Saturdays in The Living Room

There’s no better way to enjoy a summer afternoon than with some ice-cold drinks and vibrant music while catching up with friends. The events venue is back with their Saturday programme, where locals can enjoy some views, beats and mouth-watering food and drinks. Immerse yourself in their iconic setting featuring a world of plants, smiles, laughs and dance. There is limited seating available for the event, so please email the establishment at [email protected] should you wish to attend the event.

Where: The Living Room in Maboneng. When: January 14 at 11am to 10pm. Cost: From R50 per person.

Paint & Sip at The Playground Braamfontein Discover your inner artist during this 2 and half hour painting workshop at The Playground Market in Braamfontein. With a paintbrush in one hand and a cocktail or coffee in the other, follow along as a talented artist guides you step by step through painting the session’s featured artwork.

You will receive a complimentary cocktail on arrival, but come hungry so you can taste all the delicious food and drinks on offer at the Market. Where: The Playground Market in Braamfontein. When: January 21 at 10.30am to 4pm.

Cost: R200 via Quicket. CAPE TOWN Seeds of the Fig

An exhibition of contemporary African sculpture seeds multiple ideas and conversations, from giant coffin-like caskets to petite flying leopards and monoliths, an array of extraordinary sculptures awaits your attention. “Seeds of the Fig” is an undeniable highlight of the summer/autumn art calendar. Contemporary sculptural works by 24 artists from the African continent have been brought together for the event. Where: Twee Jonge Gezellen wine estate, Twee Jonge Gezellen Estate Road, Tulbagh.

When: Now on until March. Viewing hours: Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm. Cost: Entry is free. The South African Music Charity Concert

Sounds of the Nations and Haven of Hope present The South African Music Charity Concert in aid of Haven of Hope. The concert features Vicky Sampson, Ernie Smith, Tim Feder, Johnny Davids and more. Where: AGS Bellville. When: January 14 at 5pm.

Cost: R150 to R400 via Quicket. DURBAN One Night In Bollywood – Live Show

Enjoy one night in Bollywood with eastern vocalists Preetesh Singh and Risa Raeanne. The event also features Anesh Dusrath from Radio Hindvani. Where: West Park School Hall. When: January 14 at 7pm.

Cost: R100. WhatsApp 083 296 2205. Snow Wonderland With the kids going back to school, get them to unwind for another holiday activity before the madness kicks in.

For the ultimate wintertainment experience, enjoy a winter wonderland experience all year round at Snow Wonderland. Enjoy the adrenalin-pumping snow slopes, build a snowman, play in the snow or put your throwing skills to the test at the snow target wall. Where: Snow Wonderland, Gateway Theatre of Shopping.

When: January 13 at 7pm. Cost: Each session runs for a period of 45 minutes and costs R105 for a full access ticket or opt for a discounted spectator ticket, via Webtickets. Children under one year old enter free. The Dingalings are Back

The Dingalings return with a bang with their latest offering, “The Dingalings are Back!” In this enthralling show, Koobeshen Naidoo and Henry Ramkisoon treat the audience to a fusion of music from yesteryear and, of course, the best medicine of all – tons of laughter. Be prepared for comedy with no holds barred in true Dingalings style.