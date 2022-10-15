Marang Khwene and Liam Rose are the proud ACT Nyoloha Scholarship winners

Marang Khwene and Liam Rose walked away with fully paid scholarships to study towards any arts degree in an art institution of their choice in Mzansi. The duo was announced as the winners at the recent Arts & Culture Trust (ACT) Nyoloha Scholarship Programme gala dinner at Montecasino, Joburg, on October 8.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL Entertainment caught up with the two winners to talk about their work and future plans now that they have a R350 000 scholarship. “This win is a celebratory letter etched deep in my heart, detailing all the ways that I am capable, worthy and so powerful,” said Khwene, who topped the performing arts category. “This win is a love letter to all the imposing and intrusive thoughts that almost had the power to hold me back but never did. This win is my forever celebration,” added the Pretoria-born star.

“On a professional note, this win solidifies my financial security in my years of study. This means that the basic needs of my studies are covered, and I now have the freedom to go above and beyond in my chosen artistic financial investments throughout the years.” Rose, of Joburg, won in the visual arts category. He said winning the scholarship was a dream come true. “I’ve always had a thirst for knowledge and due to this incredible opportunity, I can now continue my education within the arts field, allowing me to become a better artist and broaden my understanding of my passion,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“So many people have aided me in making it this far, my brothers and parents as well as my teachers and mentors. I want to make those who have invested in me proud.” Liam Rose. Picture: Mlungisi Mlungwana Khwene and Rose said initiatives such as the ACT Nyoloha Scholarship Programme played a significant role in preserving the country’s arts industry. “Initiatives like this are important because the learning and growing that occurs throughout the entire process, all the way to the final win, are immensely beneficial in the development of young people.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Win or not, no one can say that they did not benefit from the outpouring of guidance and wisdom that the Nyoloha programme provided us with from beginning to end,” said Khwene. “These types of initiatives are crucial shapers in young people’s careers because they expose us to real-time learning of the industry.” Rose echoed Khwene’s sentiments. “Projects like the Nyoloha scholarship are incredibly important because it gives young artists of all crafts across South Africa an incredible opportunity to sharpen our skills and further our education in our respective fields,” he said.

“Our nation is a wonderful place, with various cultures, traditions and people. I believe with the right investment and push we can become a global powerhouse in terms of art, drama, dance and music. “We have so many stories to tell, there are so many voices to hear. Projects like the Nyoloha scholarship need to be furthered so that we can generate and enable artists in SA and truly improve the field and environment of the arts.” ACT CEO Jessica Denyschen congratulates Marang Khwene on her win. Picture: Mlungisi Mlungwana Elaborating on his winning work, Rose said: “We were given the theme ‘What Matters’. I went on to think about what matters the most to me and the world.”

From a pool of ideas, the 20-year-old settled on what he believed was the most important day in everyone’s life, the “day we are born”. “I took this idea further, incorporating the concept of a mandala (geometric configuration of symbols), respectfully researching the works and origin, generating a final semi-abstract art piece that portrays an individual being born and growing on the canvas, through the mandala and its imagery,” he said. “The viewer is shown life and a world that begins and ends on the canvas. The core sub-themes for me are life, choices and environment. However, I hope that people can connect with it in any way they choose.”

Liam Rose’s winning artwork. Picture: Mlungisi Mlungwana Khwene said her winning work was inspired by “a metaphor for an illness called imposter syndrome”. “The inspiration for this story came really naturally to me because it was my lived experience, my truth. “This work challenged me so gravely because I would ironically experience the very message I am trying to say whilst creating. It was a beautiful mirror,” said the 19-year-old.

Marang Khwene. Picture: Mlungisi Mlungwana Khwene will be studying musical theatre at the Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (Lamta), in Cape Town, while Rose is still weighing his options. “After much debate, I’ve decided to do … accounting,” he said, then added: “I apologise for that bad joke.” “Thanks to the Nyoloha programme, I’m able to study at any incredible institution in any artistic field within South Africa. I’d like to either go into the fine arts field or animation, as I believe these are where my two core passions dwell,” he said.

Perhaps Rose should consider stand-up comedy too. The Arts & Culture Trust is an independent arts development and investment organisation. For 28 years, ACT has provided support to all expressions of arts and culture, including literature, music, visual art, theatre and dance, and this support extends to festivals and community arts initiatives, as well as arts management, education and administration.