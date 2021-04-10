Market Theatre launches online series of works that will revolutionise the world of theatre

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The Market Theatre has curated a series of 30-minute online productions under the banner Salute the Playwright. The Covid-19 pandemic may have brought with it a series of challenges, particularly in the performing arts space, however, theatre-makers are embracing the opportunity to make theatre for virtual audiences. The curation of theatre online has allowed for a broader audience to engage with the works of some of the country's talented performers and creators. The Market Theatre has curated a series of 30-minute online productions under the banner “Salute the Playwright”, shot in high definition for streaming purposes and it will run from Saturday, April 10. “Salute the Playwright” will present productions from South Africa and the rest of the continent as part of the theatres 45th birthday celebration.

This platform will engage audiences who would not normally experience the theatre or those who are still not comfortable with going to the theatre due to the ongoing pandemic.

For the next eight weeks “Salute the Playwright” will provide a jam-packed line up of exciting plays for theatre lovers across the globe.

Below are the top three productions to look out for.

A Vegan Killed My Marriage 10 – 30 April

Award-winning playwright Craig Freimond makes his return to the Market with this satire "A Vegan Killed My Marriage".

James is a meat-eating South African man. He is plugged into the world of media and insistent concerns about the meat industry role in impending climate Catastrophe.

Avalon 10 – 30 April

Written and starring Lunga Radebe, "Avalon" is directed by Vice Motshabi Monageng.

The play revolves around Sabantu, a young nouveau riche who, desperate to save his mother’s wilting life, take on the advice from a traditional prophet to embark on a search for his grandmother’s grave in one of South Africa’s largest cemeteries.

Di a Paro Tsa Mama 21 – 31 May

New to the Market Theatre writing sphere is writer and director Rorisang Matuba. who brings us the heartwarming drama, "Di a Paro Tsa Mama".

On the eve of their mother’s funeral, two sisters, sort through their beloved matriarch’s clothes in search of the perfect outfit to bury her in. Their sensitive nostalgia morphs into harrowing discoveries about death, grief and survival.

Tickets cost R50 and can be purchased through Webtickets.

For more information, visit markettheatre.co.za.