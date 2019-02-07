Mervyn Pillay. Picture: Supplied

'Mervyn From Durban' is a personal take on the funny side of growing up in Durban, the comedian will take the audience on a journey of the many experiences he has had over the years from childhood to adulthood. From our members of parliament, parastatals, service Delivery, thick people, narcissist celebrities, gold diggers, sugar daddies to fake people, none will be spared.

Local comedian Mervyn Pillay who describes himself as a “Proudly South African Durbanite of Indian Origin” has 30 years of stage experience under his belt with performances throughout SA.

Recalling his days when he played on the streets of Durban viz. Victoria, Prince Edward, Queen, Grey, Leopold, Albert & Cross streets.

“As a kid, I played outside, there were no electronic gadgets to keep us entertained, we had to entertain ourselves hence the interest in dance and comedy,” said Pillay.

He prides his style of comedy with body language, voice impressions and celebrity imitations with many of his past solo shows 'Back in Time', 'Bollywood Comedy Night', 'One Night Stand' & 'Me, Myself & I' featuring a little of everything including dance imitations.

He has also started to promote other shows giving new entertainers a chance to take the stage with shows 'Braz Ouz', 'Pagla Comedy Night', 'All Girl Comedy Jam', 'Laugh Lukka Comedy', 'Heavy Weight Womens Day Comedy Jam', 'Womens Day Comedy Jive' & 'WharrHappen Comedy Night.'

The show opened in April 2018, with sold-out performances in Durban, The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City in August & and now comes to the Mardi Gras Theatre, Carnival City.

The one show only on March 2 at 8pm. Tickets available from Computicket at R125.

IOL/Supplied