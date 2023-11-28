Minister Zizi Kodwa announces inaugural South African Creative Arts Awards

“It will be the most desired recognition in the South African creative industry,” said Kodwa.

Kodwa further added that the awards will be bestowed on South Africans and literary creatives in various sub domains “who exhibit outstanding artistic and technical outstanding achievement.”

The awards will be exclusively for creatives from across cultural domains who push boundaries of their creative abilities and show devotion to excellence, added Kodwa.

While briefing the media, Minister Kodwa was vague on the details, and only said the awards would be announced “soon,” around the end of the financial year in late March or early April, 2024.