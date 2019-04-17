Eight larger than life trucks head to South Africa for 3 shows. Picture: Supplied

Having electrified crowds in some of the world’s most iconic stadiums, Monster Jam is set to rev South Africa for the first time. Eight larger than life trucks head to South Africa to entertain fans with freestyle wheelies, donuts and more in three incredible shows.

Monster Jam, the family friendly motor sport visits Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg for the first time ever.

With the best truck line-up assembled for an international stadium performance, the show will feature eight of the world’s most famous Monster Jam trucks, including Monster Jam World Finals® champions Grave Digger and Max-D.

The larger than life spectacular that takes place on specially-designed tracks that optimise mobility so the most recognisable trucks in the world can go head to head in wheelies, donuts, obstacle course racing and freestyle competitions pushing the Monster Jam trucks to their limits.

The first show kicks off in Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, April 20, followed by Cape Town Stadium on April 27 and ending at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on May 4.

The trained world class male and female athletes will battle it out for supremacy on the track.

Not only have they mastered the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete but the skill to control 4500 kg machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds of up to 110 km per hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motor sports action seen around the world.

Fans will see outstanding female driver Becky McDonough in action. McDonough is the first ever Monster Jam female and holds the 2013 Arena Wheelie of the Year title.





Joining her is Candice Jolly with her Monster Mutt Dalmatian. This “puppy” is ferocious on the track! BJ Johnson drives Gas Monkey Garage based on the garage made famous in Discovery Channel's hit television show, Fast N' Loud.

Monster Jam is also known for its pre-show ‘Pit Party’, giving the crowd unprecedented access to the stars of the show.

Fans can meet their favourite drivers, get up close to each Monster Jam truck, participate in a variety of fun activities and purchase official Monster Jam merchandise such as flags, t-shirts and hats to show support for their favourite truck, team, and driver.

For dates and ticket bookings visit Computicket or call 083 915 8000. For more information on Monster Jam log onto www.MonsterJam.com