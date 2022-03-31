MTN Bushfire 2022 set to reignite the fire with first full in-person festival in 2 years

The MTN Bushfire Festival this May will see the return of festival goers to the beautiful Malkerns Valley in eSwatini. MTN Bushfire 2022 will be an exciting chance to reconnect with the music and arts of Africa, as well as with fellow Fire Starters, in a spirit of joy and celebration.

Story continues below Advertisment

The festival will take place From May 27 to 29 and will be the first full in-person festival in two years. The uniquely African, yet globally infused festival entertains thousands of people in an atmosphere of tolerance and passionate commitment to music, the arts and the environment. MTN Bushfire has also been hailed by CNN as one of the “7 African Music Festivals You Really Have To See” and listed by BBC as a “Top African Festival”.

Tickets are now available for purchase on Howler from R1 100. Please note, however, that there is a limited on the number of attendees, as one of the numerous Covid safety protocols put in place by MTN Bushfire. As one of the Covid-19 safety protocols, festival goers will be required to provide valid proof of full vaccination against Covid-19 to enter the festival grounds. This is a requirement for all ages eligible for vaccination – a valid ticket alone will not be enough to gain entry.

Story continues below Advertisment