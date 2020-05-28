MTN Bushfire ditigal festival artists announced

It’s almost time for Fire Starters from across the world to gather around the fire once again for the MTN Bushfire "Keep The Fire Burning" digital festival.



Inspired by the festival’s #BringYourFire call to action for positive change, the #KeepTheFireBurning digital festival is part of MTN Bushfire’s Covid-19 response some of the communities that are affected by the pandemic.

On Saturday, May 30, fans will enjoy a wide and diverse array of music and related programming via an immersive two-way virtual experience.



Fans are urged to join the renowned authentically African and globally-infused programme as the event organisers recreate the unique atmosphere of the MTN Bushfire festival including their favourite artists performing from home, along with highlights from previous festivals, and other MTN Bushfire festival experiences including the KidZone, Bring Your Fire Zone, House on Fire and Firefly stages.



With Howler’s innovative technology, they’ll be sharing the festival’s multi-dimensional experiences through exciting themed Zoom Rooms, all for a worthy cause.



In keeping with the kind of globally diverse and stylistically eclectic range of music that is synonymous with MTN Bushfire, a range of artists from across Africa and the globe will be bringing their fire to this exciting digital festival.

Stay tuned throughout the week as more artists will be added to the various stages.



Some of the artists confirmed for the virtual festival include Oki Dub Ainu Band (Japan), Ain the Machine (Germany), Bholoja (Eswatini), Habib Koite (Mali), Dizraeli(UK) and Mokoomba (Zimbabwe).

Other local and international musicians performing on the day include Alune Wade (Senegal), Sands (Eswatini), Donovan Copley (South Africa), Mehdi Qamoum (Morocco) ,Mario Batkovic (Bosnia), Albert Frost (South Africa), Staceyann Chin (Jamaica /USA), Red Robyn (South Africa), Velemseni (Eswatini).