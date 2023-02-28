MTN Bushfire set to embrace women entertainers at upcoming festival

Annual music festival, MTN Bushfire has announced several acts to join the line-up for the upcoming festival in eSwatini, which runs from May 26 to 28 . Over the years, the festival has been known to combine a mix of top names with lesser known up-and-comers from around the globe. This year’s line-up is shaping up to be no different.

For starters, this year's festival will be headlined by a women line-up led by South Africa's Sho Madjozi, the Afro-Cuban-French twins Ibeyi and Angolan singer Pongo. Other top women acts on the line-up include South African afro pop star Ami Faku, Lesotho's Maleh, eSwatini's Velemseni as well as rising talent iYA. Stogie T, Black Motion, Sima Mashazi, Louis Mhlanga, Schalk Joubert, Albert Frost, Jonno Sweetman and Jack Parow will also form part of the line-up.

A press release sent to IOL Entertainment by the festival, added: “Regional favourites such as Zimbabwe’s Bantu Spaceship/s will bring their Afro-electronic sounds, merging electro, hip hop and rap with Mbaqanga, Imbube, Sungura, Jit, and Chimurenga, while the highly respected Mozambican band Ghorwane will celebrate their 40th Anniversary at MTN Bushfire with their own blend of traditional music and Afro-pop. “Haitian performer Vox Sambou also tackles social issues, in Haitian, French, English, Spanish, and Portuguese, with a mix of hip hop, Afro-beat, jazz and reggae, while from the US, veteran honky-tonk musicians The Divebombers showcase their ‘toe tappin’, knee slappin’, foot stompin’ good ol’ American music with top level guitar playing.” The festival has also included artists that will be touring on the Igoda Southern African Festival Network.