MTV Staying Alive Foundation to celebrate launch of official SA arm

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The MTV Staying Alive Foundation (MTV SAF) is set to celebrate a major milestone as it honours the MTV Shuga Peer Educators at a star-studded benefit event on Thursday 3 December. South African born Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron and her organisation, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), will join forces with the MTV Staying Alive Foundation to recognise the incredible work of young peer educators across South Africa. Charlize, who is set to honour the Peer Educator of the Year, with an award at the benefit commented “On behalf of my foundation CTAOP, I'm excited to spotlight the incredible Peer Educator Volunteers who work with the MTV Staying Alive Foundation. CTAOP decided to partner with the MTV Staying Alive Foundation because of this ground-breaking Peer Education program which has trained hundreds of young people across the continent to openly address issues such as safe sex, healthy relationships, and gender and sexual equality. These peer educators work directly in their own communities speaking to young people on their own terms and I am thrilled to honour the Peer Educator of the Year.”

The benefit event will be hosted by MTV Shuga actress and MTV SAF board member Stephanie Ndlovu alongside her husband actor Hungani Ndlovu and co-founder of the Ndlovu Foundation which is an NPO that focuses on youth empowerment and helping youth find their purpose.

The benefit will celebrate the launch of MTV Staying Alive’s South African arm of the Foundation, and focus a light on MTV SAF’s flagship campaign MTV Shuga: Down South and the impact it has had on creating healthier futures for SA youth, alongside the impactful work of the initiatives’ incredible Peer Educators, young and passionate community leaders who are working hard to secure better health and wellness within our communities.

South African superstar Master KG, who was recently honoured as the Best African Act at the “2020 MTV EMAs”, will be joined by songstress Nomcebo.

The duo has gained worldwide popularity as a result of their hit song “Jerusalema” which is credited for uniting people far and wide during the pandemic.

“I am really excited to be celebrating this major milestone alongside my sister Nomcebo.

“As artists, we have a responsibility to shine a light on the amazing work that MTV Staying Alive is doing. I am honoured to bring my voice to this powerful movement,” said Master KG.

The benefit will raise funds to support the newly registered South African arm of the Foundation and the Peer Educator program.

Tickets for the MTV Staying Alive Foundation Virtual Benefit Event will go on sale this week.