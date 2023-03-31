Much has changed from the hard lockdown three years ago with Mzansi spoilt for choice with events

This week, three years ago, South Africa went into a hard lockdown due to Covid-19. As such events and public gatherings ground to a halt. This impacted many industries, including the entertainment sector. Aside from the financial setback for artists who were unable to earn an income, many lives were lost.

Some artists made the pivot to online to keep on doing what they love while, where possible, sustaining themselves through a dark patch. Thankfully, things are looking much better, even though we haven’t fully escaped the Covid-19 virus. But events have resumed and the entertainment industry is booming once again. On that positive note, here’s what you can look forward to.

If you’re in Jozi this weekend, get yourself to “Word War Hip Hop”, which is an immersive and engaging event of rap battles, cyphers and live performances. SA Hip Hop on the Grind and The Share Button present “Word War Hip Hop”, which will take place at Vinylifestyle Lounge in Marshalltown on April 2 from 12pm to 6pm. Entrance is free and drinks specials will be available. “Word War Hip Hop” is a one-of-a-kind event, bringing together some of the hottest up-and-coming talent in South Africa’s hip hop scene.

Attendees can expect to witness intense rap battles, engaging cyphers and dynamic live performances, showcasing the best of the local hip hop scene. From new voices to established artists, it promises to be an unforgettable day of music and entertainment. One of the organisers, Ofentse Peloeahae, said: “Our event is all about celebrating the artistry, talent and culture of hip hop.

“We’re excited to bring together some of the most exciting up-and-coming artists in South Africa’s hip hop scene, and give them a platform to showcase their skills and connect with new fans.” The line-up includes acts such as Aunty Thicky, Thabzero, Bobo Sway, Pule Ngamla and Fuego Sintana, who will be performing their latest hits and fan favourites. For more information and to stay up to date with the latest news and announcements, follow SA Hip Hop on the Grind and The Share Button on social media.

JOHANNESBURG The Moja Love Easter Gospel Festival Moja Love brings to you the highly anticipated first Easter Gospel Festival with an all-star line-up of gospel performers.

This festival boasts the crème de la crème of the gospel music fraternity, with a line-up that includes internationally acclaimed gospel legend Bishop Benjamin Dube, “Baba Ziveze” hitmaker Canaan Nyathi, award-winning musician Dumi Mkokstad, “Lion of Judah” hitmaker Lebo Sekgobela, musician Mpumi Mtsweni, gospel singer Ayanda Ntanzi, award-winning gospel sensation Ntate Teboho Moloi and gospel queen Zanele “Zaza” Mokhethi. Performances will be supported by the Rising Sun Choir. Where: Big Top Arena, Carnival City.

When: April 8 Cost: Tickets start from R250, and can be purchased at Computicket.

Rand Show The Rand Show is one of this country’s most entertaining events. The expo boasts an exciting range of exhibitors, performances and activities to please families and friends. From shopping to helicopter flips, drifting, go-karting, the SANDF to a fantastic Dog Showcase, beer gardens and speciality snacks and food, a dedicated Kids Zone with magic shows with SpongeBob SquarePants and Dora the Explorer.

​There is also a brand-new Easter Wonderland with​ ​Beacon Bunny, an inflatable village, an animal farm, a kids’ marching band, balloon giveaways and go-Hamley’s trains. Visitos can enjoy the spin booths and free music concerts with top SA artists as well as the Classic Car Display, wrestling, motorbike display, toy run theme park and more. Where: The Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec.

When: April 6 -10 Cost: Tickets range from R60 to R295. Book via Howler.

DURBAN Calum Scott Tour Join singing sensation Calum Scott on his “Bridges” SA tour. Scott shares his love for Mzansi in his live show as he performs all his favourite hit songs

Where: Botanic Gardens, uMphafa Field, Durban. When: March 31 Cost: R545 via Howler

Date: Friday, March 31 Masquerade Speed Dating The S.E.A.L.S Organisation presents Masquerade Speed Dating.

If you’re looking for love or maybe just some soft fun, but shy to go the extra mile, hide behind the mask and go out there with a mask, who knows, there could be some madness to the mystery. Where: Platform9, 47 Almil Centre, Ashley Ave, Glen Ashley. When: April 1.

Cost: R150 via Quicket. CAPE TOWN

MTV Base Day MTV Base is turning up the base in South Africa’s biggest townships with a six-week regional township takeover dubbed MTV Base Day Kasi Lama Kasi. The leading youth entertainment brand celebrates its anniversary this year with a series of kasi events, invading Mzansi’s top townships to bring the hottest beats to the streets and determine the most lit Kasi​ in the country.

The takeover will be hosted by Tshego Koke and features local DJs and dance battles as well as performances by GQ, Welo, Blomzit Avenue, Mr Lovebox, Yoba, DJ Ligwa, Mjazz and more. Where: Golden Butcher Block Lounge – Eastern Cape. When: April 1.

Cost: Free. Judith Sephuma Live Kick off the Easter weekend with the multi-award-winning Judith Sephuma. The internationally acclaimed songstress will leave you in awe with her soft and sultry voice.

She has been dubbed the queen of Afrojazz and is a versatile singer with multiple platinum status albums and continues to impress the world with her talent. She has performed for thousands of fans around the world, with her sold-out shows taking her all over Europe, including the UK, as well as the US. Where: Silo District.

When: April 7. Cost: Free. Seafood Fest

The V&A Waterfront is excited to bring you their inaugural Makers Landing Seafood Fest. The festival aims to showcase and celebrate all things seafood. Visitors can look forward to a fresh fish market, demo classes, a variety of food vendors, live local music and much more. On Saturday, visitors can learn from the experts through the Sustainable Fish Masterclass with Chef Reuben Riffel in partnership with I&J, and dive deep into the lives of small-scale fisherwomen and decode fishing complexities.

On Sunday, watch Terry Fortune make his famous pickled fish, and learn to clean and fillet snoek like a pro with fisherwoman Michelle Singh. Where: Makers Landing. When: April 1 and 2.