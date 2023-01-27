Mzansi’s crème de la crème is ready to strut their stuff at the Cape Town Met

Cape Town will be showing off its beauty as A-listers flock to the Kenilworth Racecourse for the annual World Sports Betting Cape Town Met on Saturday, January 28. As always, fashionistas, party-goers and horse-racing enthusiasts will be gathering and, aside from the annual sporting event, we all know its more about the fashion and getting ahead with the theme.

This year’s theme is Mardi Gras so, by now, you already know to expect an array of gold, purple, green, glitter, feathers and an entire day of fashion parades. This means, everyone can expect high fashion and frivolous fun, in addition to the very best in horse racing showing off their stamina in a bid to win their share in the R2 million purse. The event will showcase the very best in racing, phenomenal dining experiences, prizes for the best-dressed and enough live entertainment to keep the party going from dusk until dawn.

Plus, there are multiple ticket package options to suit every guest. This year promises to be an extravaganza packed with surprise big name music artists, celebrity guest appearances, and outrageous couture. The line-up of entertainment for the day includes top local acts Pascal and Pearce, Kooldrink, Sunset Sweatshop, Choccy Chox, DJ Cosher, Jagermesiter Brass Cartel, NV Funk and more. Headline acts include Kwesta and Sun-El Musician.

With the Cape Town weather looking promising for Saturday, its sure to be an elegant affair as patrons show off their finest outfits and raise glasses to yet another fabulous Cape Town met jol. Ticket packages are available through www.caperacing.co.za/wsbmet and start at R150 per person. CAPE TOWN

Good Juice Wine Fair The inaugural Good Juice Wine Fair takes place at Makers Landing. This festival is for all wine lovers and aims to celebrate top producers of low intervention wines in South Africa and abroad. Visitors can look forward to a variety of street food and curated live music.

Collaborators include Testalonga, Stark Conde, Brookdale, Momento Wines, Adi Badenhorst and Natasha Williams. Where: Makers Landing, V&A Waterfront. When: Sunday, January 29.

Cost: Tickets start at R450 and can be purchased via Quicket. Nostalgic Divas show Join Cape Town Cabaret trio, 3D for a trip down memory lane in their Nostalgic Divas show.

Be reminded of the divas of the pass as Kat Gilardi, Jayde Kay and Angel Lalalmore showcase all the greatest hits of yesteryear. Be prepared to be entertained by tributes to Toni Braxton, Whitney Houston, Patty Labelle, to mention a few. Where: Zer021, 46 Canterbury Street, Zonnebloem.

When: Sunday, January 29 at 8pm. Cost: R50. DURBAN

The Moon Looks Delicious From Here The Rhumbelow Theatre presents “The Moon Looks Delicious From Here”, written and performed by Aldo Brincat. Brincat, returns to Durban for a short visit to stage his new one-man show: The show is a theatre play of magical realism and far off places, which he is bringing to the Rhumbelow for two performances only.

Through the mediums of physical theatre, mime and characterisation, “The Moon Looks Delicious From Here” explores immigrant family dynamics and how they shape identity and heritage in a first-generation citizen in a 70-minute, semi-autobiographical one-man theatre show. Where: Rhumbelow Theatre, Umbilo. When: January 24 and 26 at 2pm.

Cost: R160 via Computicket. The Dingalings The Dingalings return with a bang in “The Dingalings are Back!”

Stars Koobeshen Naidoo and Henry Ramkisoon treat audience to a fusion of music from yesteryear and, of course, the best medicine of all – tons of laughter. Be prepared for no holds barred offering in true ‘Dinaglings’ style. Where: Golden Horse Casino, New England Road, Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg,

When: Saturday, January 28. Cost: R120 - R150 via Webtickets. My Funny Valentine

A romantic and artistic Valentine's Day celebration which features a variety of activities for you and your loved one to enjoy, including dance lessons, visual arts workshops, food, poetry readings, and live music. You'll have the chance to learn new skills and create unforgettable memories together. Whether you're a dancer, artist, foodie, or just looking for a unique and special way to celebrate Valentine's Day, this event has something for everyone.

Where: Tatham Art Gallery, Chief Albert Luthuli St When: January 27 at 6pm. Cost: R60 via Webtickets.

JOHANNESBURG Makhelwane Festival

The popular Makhelwane Festival is presented by the creatives at LoCrate Market with the aim of connecting neighbours and communities through local small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs. “Makhelwane” is a Zulu term that refers to one’s neighbour, but in African culture, it refers to a community. This year the festival will incorporate: a food carnival, music fest, arts and crafts, a movie screening, street dining and bubbly garden, exhibitions, entertainment for kids as well as a market run entirely by children and a series of business talks.

Where: Thesis Lifestyle, 173 Machaba Dr, Mofolo Village, Soweto. When: January 27 and 28. Cost: A weekend pass is R250 and a day ticket is R150 http://www.makhelwanefest.co.za/get-your-tickets/

Parkrun Keep fit while having fun every Saturday at the park run. Join other fitfam as they start the year on a healthy foot . The parkrun is a free, community event that takes place every Saturday, for walkers, joggers and runners of all ages, to hit the road together to complete 5kms at their own pace.

Carnival City in Boksburg was added as a Parkrun event and destination, last year. With a number of Parkruns already under its belt, the Carnival City leg is gaining traction, participants meet at Sun Park for the announcements and standing start. Increase your heart rate, step count and gain 300 Discovery points. Where: Sun Park, Carnival City.