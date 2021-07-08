NAF kicks off with comedy night featuring Rob Van Vuuren, Marc Lottering, Alan Committie

The second instalment of the virtual National Arts Festival (NAF) is finally here! The NAF committee, organisers, artists, musicians and performers have all risen above the many challenges that came with the global pandemic, as the 47th annual National Arts Festival officially launches on Thursday, July 8, at Makhanda.

This year, Africa’s biggest arts and music festival will be fully online, for its second lockdown edition. During the virtual conference, that was hosted by the chief executive of the festival, Monica Newton highlighted that the virtual festival has brought many opportunities for artists and musicians livelihoods, particularly during the pandemic, where productions are halted and creatives are struggling financially. “We’re not only adjusted as artists, technicians, and as a festival to the new reality, but we’ve very rapidly adopted technology to create new works and find audiences in places both locally and abroad.

“We have also, by taking the festival online, continued to provide income opportunities for artists, technicians and creatives, who are part of the bigger ecosystem of the National Arts Festival,” she said. “And of course, we imagine, going forward – because of the success of the online work that we’ve been doing – this will always be part of our business model and revenue model,” admitted Newton. She added that the NAF committee and its partners are looking into having the festival take place all year round, and this will all be possible through digital or streaming platforms.

“The National Arts Festival will now be a digital and live events company going forward,” added Newton. Kicking off things this evening, at 6pm, is the Proposal for the Book of Holes, a performance-lecture which focuses on the South African War (or Anglo-Boer War). At 7pm you can catch Rob van Vuuren and TaylorMade productions for a live comedy show that will lighten your lockdown mood.