Ndlovu Youth Choir to headline first SA tour

Since its inception in 2009, the Ndlovu Youth Choir has become one of South Africa’s most treasured choral groups also recognised globally for their unique musical arrangements, vocal talents and infectious energy. For the first time, the internationally acclaimed choir will perform their first ever SA headline tour with a concert series beginning in Joburg and wrapping up in Cape Town.

To be performing for a live audience, especially on home soil is a dream for the 20 choristers who are ready to light up the stage with their vibrant song and dance. Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Ralf Schmitt, artistic director of the Ndlovu Youth Choir shared their excitement over the upcoming tour. "We are both excited and honoured to be embarking on our first headlining tour of South Africa.

“After the difficult time during lockdown we realise what a privilege it is to play in front of live audiences and to be on a stage, in a theatre in front of admiring fans,” he said. Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert will feature their newest songs “Man in the Mirror” and “Grateful'', and some original compositions including “WeBaba Omncane” and “Afrika Hey” from their first studio album entitled “Grateful” which was released in April 2022. “We take this opportunity to heart, fully appreciating how special it will be to present songs from our brand new album as well as all our best loved songs. We can’t wait to feel the energy from the audience,” added Schmitt.

Showtime Management’s Tony Feldman, who will be presenting the tour, said: “We are proud to kick-start Showtime’s re-entry into the live performance space with the Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert.” “These young, multi-talented singers are shining examples of how hope, determination and respect can thrive through unity.” Feldman added that a show such as Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert is invaluable in getting audiences back into theatres.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir SA headline tour will kick off at Montecasino’s Teatro on Friday, September 30; Saturday, October 01 and Sunday, October 02. Cape Town concerts at the Artscape Theatre Complex take place on Friday, October 7 on Saturday, October 08 and Sunday, October 10. For more information regarding tickets visit www.showtime.co.za.