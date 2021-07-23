Nelson Mandela Children's Film Festival to run alongside DIFF

For the first time, the Durban International Film Festival has partnered with the Nelson Mandela Children's Film Festival to curate a range of artistically stimulating and thought-provoking children’s films from around the world so that even the youngest ones and teens are also able to enjoy the festival. Here’s IOL Entertainment’s picks for your kids to enjoy.

“The Club of Ugly Children” “The Club of Ugly Children” Picture: Supplied “Keep it clean!” – The slogan of the new president rings through the orderly street. It is to be taken literally, and that includes looks. One of the “unsightly” children is Paul, whose large “jug ears” are quite apparent on class photo day.

When he and some of the “ugly” children are taken on a trip the next day, they soon realise that the president wants to hide them away Paul escapes. While on the run, and with help from Sara, one of the “pretty” children, he starts an underground club to fight against the president. The movement soon grows bigger and quickly turns into a revolution. The children will show the world that even children can rise up and that you don’t have to be “pretty” to be a hero.

“Jim Button and the Wild 13“ “Jim Button and the Wild 13” Picture: Supplied Dark clouds are gathering over the tranquil island of Morrowland, the home of 12-year-old Jim and his best friend, the engine driver Luke: the notorious pirate gang “The Wild 13” has learned that the dragon Mrs Grindtooth has been conquered by Jim and Luke and now swears revenge. To protect Morrowland from another threat, the two of them set off with their steam engines Emma and Molly on a dangerous journey where Jim’s most fervent wish might also come true: he wants, at last, to find out the truth about his mysterious origins.

“Fingils - I won't catch a cold“ “Fingils - I won't catch a cold“ Picture: Supplied Little Rabbit has caught a cold. She and other children don’t know the meaning of the word “contagious”. Through a play, Miss Dorna, the teacher, teaches them and talks about bacteria and asks them to rest at home if they are ill. “Wazi Wonderful World”

“Wazi Wonderful World” Picture: Supplied “Wazi Wonderful World” is an animated series following Wazi, Musa and Jozi, a young and intelligent trio, as they educate and entertain children about the continent of Africa and issues about health, hygiene and Covid-19. “Pahuna - The Little Visitors“ “Pahuna - The Little Visitors” Picture: Supplied Three Nepalese children are separated from their parents while escaping to the Indian state of Sikkim.