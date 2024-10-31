New Bree Street car-free Sundays invite Capetonians to reimagine urban life

Sunday, October 27, saw the launch of Cape Town’s Bree Street-Experiments, a new weekly initiative that turns Bree Street and Shortmarket Street into car-free zones. Each Sunday, the streets will close to traffic, creating a pedestrian-friendly area where residents can gather, explore, and interact with the city. Led by Young Urbanists NPC, with backing from the City of Cape Town, the project aims to reclaim urban spaces for people and foster community engagement.

Speaking to Roland Postma, Young Urbanist spokesperson, Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the city has “been wanting to try a regular pedestrianisation for some time now”. “For this summer, we're closing Bree St to vehicles every Sunday afternoon, making a space safe and welcoming for families to enjoy the city on foot. I hope that the Cape Town public will support this experiment and I invite everyone down to enjoy a pedestrianised Bree St every Sunday.” Postma added that in Cape Town, “car-free urban spaces improve air quality and reduce noise, creating healthier, more peaceful environments for residents. They encourage active lifestyles with more walking and cycling, enhance public safety by reducing accidents, and provide tranquil areas for community interaction.”

These spaces also support local businesses through increased foot traffic and contribute to Cape Town’s climate goals by lowering emissions. “By integrating more green areas, they boost urban biodiversity and resilience, helping Cape Town work toward a more sustainable, community-centred future,” Postma said. Councillor Roberto Quintas, mayoral committee member for Urban Mobility, spoke to the city’s enthusiasm for these “activations”, highlighting their potential to support Cape Town’s economy and enhance quality of life for both residents and visitors.

“We are extremely excited about these activations,” he stated in a press release. “They offer an alternative use of road networks as a ‘cardiovascular system’ for the city, bringing people together in a lively, health-conscious environment.” Businesses along Bree Street are also optimistic about the initiative. Ward 115 councillor, Ian McMahon, expressed hope that a weekly car-free day would have a lasting impact. “We have previously had successful one-off events, but I’m excited to see this ‘Car-free Open Street Day’ experiment happening weekly, allowing it to build momentum.”

The Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) and delivery company Green Riders will help manage logistics and ensure safety during the weekly street closures. Green Riders founder Craig Atkinson sees the experiment as a demonstration of non-motorised transport (NMT) and micro-mobility as a vision for African cities. “Green Riders support the Bree Open Street Experiment as it shows the public the benefits of being active and experiencing public spaces created for everyone, not just private cars.” This city-backed project also serves as a space for community interaction and inclusivity. Marco Morgan, a Young Urbanists activist, said the street experiments provide “a key lever to convene communities across generations and social backgrounds” in a way that reimagines urban life.