New marquees to check out at this year’s HDJ

With just a few days left before the Hollywoodbets Durban July (HDJ), this great horse-racing event promises to offer a lavish hospitality experience. In the past, a number of top-notch marquees have been the talk of the town at the sprawling lawns, each with an eye-catching unique experience, but which new tents will be up at this year’s celebration that you can check out?

Story continues below Advertisement

Halisi Afrique Marquee Halisi Afrique will offer an all-inclusive experience featuring only the best infusions of ambience, entertainment, and quintessential surrounds. You will get to enjoy the finest VIP hospitality, delectable multi-course cuisine, premium spirits, and a prim and proper pamper session brought to you courtesy of Revlon.

VIP hospitality offering includes all-day entertainment, curated light lunch, three-course exclusive dinner, late-night nibbles, and full-day premium bar service. A single ticket costs R6 500, a double ticket costs R12 000, while a ground package of ten people costs R58 000. Email: [email protected] WhatsApp or call 083 722 7317 or 083 216 3842

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halisi Afrique Hospitality (@halisi_afrique) Signature Soiree Marquee Talk about new marquees to check out this year, the Signature Soiree Experience has partnered with Radisson Blu Hotel, uMhlanga, for an unforgettable weekend at the Hollywoodbets Durban July. The newly opened hotel and the leaders in opulence, Signature Soirée Experience, have joined forces in curating a five-star experience like no other. On arrival at the Signature Soirée marquee, guests will step into an experience like no other as they enjoy the famous "day at the races" in style.

Story continues below Advertisement

From the finest cuisine to some of the finest tipples at the bespoke bar, no detail will be spared in the stand-out glass-front marquee. With all the finest that money can buy on offer, guests can maximise their time in the lap of luxury by placing their bets in-house as there will be a dedicated Hollywoodbets station, as well as an expert race pundit to further improve their hand. With a number of the country's leading acts taking to the stage, one of the highlights will surely be the legendary duo, Mafikizolo.

Story continues below Advertisement

Signature Soirée co-director Lunga Sokhela said: “Our brand signature lies in offering the best there is. Partnering up with a luxury hotel is just one of the ways we are ensuring a spectacular weekend offering.” Sizwe Mchunu, who is also the co-director, said they look forward to hosting executives from the Top 40 JSE-listed companies in an environment where, along with having an enjoyable time, relationships can be forged to roll out mega investments. Offerings at the marquee include a private luxury lounge, dedicated hostess, private waitron and butler service, stanchioned seating with private security, cigar lounge, dedicated masseurs, shoe cleaning services, 5-star restrooms, powder room, classic gourmet catering, world-class harvest table, and day and evening exclusive entertainment.

Pricing ranges between R6500 and R175 500. Call: 087 265 5476 Email: [email protected]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Signature Soiree Durban July 2022 (@hdj_signaturesoiree) Platinum Belt Marquee Platinum Belt Restaurant and Lounge, a newly opened restaurant in Durban, also comes through with the Platinum Belt Marquee. The brand promises a beautifully designed marquee that will infuse art and a luxurious aesthetic, giving the guests “picture perfect” sceneries to create lifelong memories.