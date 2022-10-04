New play ‘The Lesson’ stirs up conversations around decolonising education

Theatre veterans Graham Hopkins and Fiona Ramsay and rising star Lihle Ngubo will unpack the complexities of a post-colonial education in the new play “The Lesson”. Based on a translation of Eugène Ionesco’s “The Lesson” by Donald Watson, the production will be staged at the Market Theatre from October 9 to 30.

The original one-act play sits as a canonic piece of French playwriting by renowned playwright Ionesco, one of the founding fathers of the Theatre of the Absurd. Set in a small university town, an eager eighteen-year-old student arrives at a professor’s home for a lesson. The play begins in a naturalistic way but shifts into a stylistic and visual feast as more surrealist and absurdist events take hold.

What starts as a farcical interaction between the two becomes something more sinister. Lihle Ngubo and Graham Hopkins. Picture: Ngoma Mphahlele Director Greg Homann said the play has been updated to “connect more directly” with the South African audience. “The initial idea to create a new version of this darkly entertaining Ionesco play was sparked by the national conversation and events surrounding #RhodesMustFall, along with the broader debates about decolonising education.

“At that time I was head of the Theatre & Performance Department at the Wits School of Arts,” said Homann. “I’m interested in how the legacy of a colonial education system impacts students today. “The national cry to decolonise education has sharply highlighted the complexity of teaching and learning in a South African university. ‘The Lesson’ is a theatrical way to represent and explore that politics.”

According to Homann, the key themes of the play include the misuse of power, knowledge, and culture, and how these factors got to be used as part of a system of oppression. “The play is an allegory and it is very playful while also being sinister and chilling. So although one way into the play is through the eyes of a colonial education system, the work can also be understood on other levels. “It’s about gender and power, cultural oppression, and the transaction between student and teacher.

“These themes all feel very urgent and necessary to explore in our society that continues to wrestle with the complexity of our past, the challenges we face, and the hope we hold onto as part of the country’s future.” Fiona Ramsay and Graham Hopkins. Picture Ngoma Mphahlele For Homann, the show has the potential to be a real talking point for audiences. “The style of this play is exciting and is unlike many other plays we get to see on the South African stage. So I’m looking forward to seeing how an audience responds to this Theatre of the Absurd work that has been specifically reworked to connect with a South African audience.

“It (the play) is set in a local university town (they can guess which one) with characters that they will recognise. The play pulls you in by using comedy and laughter, and although it tackles big themes, it is playful, highly theatrical, and full of surprises. “I think more and more we need work that entertains while also challenging us to think… I’m confident that the play will be an enjoyable experience in the theatre while also creating conversation beyond the theatre.” “The Lesson” makes its South African debut at the Market Theatre on Sunday, October 9.

Tickets are available at Computicket from R90. We have compiled a list of the must-see theatre productions this October. Joburg

The Nutcracker Zeinab Kone will be performing the villainous role of the Rat Queen in ‘Nutcracker’. Picture: Facebook Where: Roodepoort Theatre. When: October 14-16.

The Carstens/Ireland Ballet School presents their ninth annual studio production, a dazzling performance of “The Nutcracker”. Set to the beautifully captivating music of Tchaikovsky with innovative new choreography by Natasha Ireland, Sandra Carstens, Anya Segal and Angela Revie. Joburgers are encouraged to join Clara, her Nutcracker Prince and a sparkling cast of 100 dancers on this captivating Christmas Eve adventure. Pretoria

Askari Askari. Picture: Mpilo Zondi. Where: SA State Theatre. When: Current to October 16.

Directed by Sello Maseko, this action-packed political thriller, “Askari”, relates the story of freedom fighters who were double agents, informers and intelligence analysts, and deadly assassins for the Vlakplaas counterinsurgency unit that specialised in executing and torturing anti-apartheid activists. The play delves deep into the personal accounts of these individuals who administered pain, fear and death. These stories of betrayal, death, redemption and forgiveness are captured through dazzling music, dance and powerful storytelling. Durban

Aladdin and his Wonderful Lamp Yasmin Hankel as Princess Almas and Vash Singh as Aladdin. Picture: Supplied Where: The Globe Theatre. When: Current to October 9.

This timeless story of “Aladdin and his Wonderful Lamp” has been translated and adapted many times since its world premiere in 1704. Based on an original text by producer Anjil Naidoo, “Aladdin” has been reimagined for the stage by an international team of award-winning theatre artists with a cast of exceptional South African dancers and actors, together with world-renowned theatre talent. Breathing much-needed rejuvenation into Durban’s art world, the production promises audiences of all ages a display of spectacular entertainment.

Cape Town What's Your Budget Daniel and Tankiso in ‘What's Your Budget’. Picture: Newton James Where: Baxter.