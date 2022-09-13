Nissi to perform at the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival as ‘Gravity' takes off

Following the release of her latest single, “Gravity”, Nigerian singer-songwriter Nissi is preparing to travel to South Africa to perform at the upcoming DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival. The 28-year-old afro beats star has a growing fan base in the country following the release of “Gravity”, which features the award-winning DJ/producer duo Major League DJz, earlier in the year.

“GRAVITY OUT NOW!!!! Go run it all the way UP! #linkinbio #newmusicfriday.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by N I S S I N A T I O N 🌎 (@nissination) Unlike many of her previous releases, which blend English, Yoruba and pidgin, "Gravity" sees Nissi sing exclusively in English. Its unique sound has worked well here as the catchy bop is currently play-listed across several local radio and television stations. Press notes on the single read, “Gravity’ sees the budding sub-genre 'Afro-fusion’ encompass an alternative stylistic nuance, transitioning from its predominantly South African afro-pop nuance to a culmination of afro beats and amapiano, strengthening the infectious relationship with the continent’s export genre giants.”

Shot and directed by cinematographer, director and filmmaker Clarence Peters, the music video for the single is racking up views on YouTube, with over 600K views to date. "Gravity" also has over a million cumulative streams across all platforms. In typical Nissi fashion, the video delves into some stunning visual effects and sees Nissi at her natural best.

Dating back to earlier videos, Nissi has always made a point of being very deliberate about rocking her natural hair and punting talented African designers and creatives for her work. In 2020, she told Vogue: "You probably won't catch me with a wig. I want to be comfortable with who I am. I'm portraying my African self, which I'm very proud of. I want to make sure people see that in me." Apart from her musical exploits, Nissi is also known for her artistic talents across the disciplines of fine art, animation, entrepreneurship product, design and science.