Nomzamo Mbatha, Sho Madjozi and Black Coffee join 'One World: Together At Home'

Mzansi stars Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest, Sho Madjozi and Nomzamo Mbatha have joined the "One World: Together At Home" lineup.

"One World: Together At Home" is an event hosted by "Stupid Love" singer Lady Gaga in collaboration with Global Citizen.

Airing on April 19 in South Africa, "One World: Together At Home" is a series of virtual, no-contact concerts to inspire people to stay indoors and take action during the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the face of lockdowns and losses, it’s easy to feel helpless -- but there are things we can all do to beat coronavirus. From taking care to wash our hands, to staying at home, to calling on governments, big business and billionaires to step up, it’s on all of us to take action. Join us and we’ll follow up with actions you can take to increase your impact.

"The first step: stop the spread of the virus. That means keeping yourself and others safe by staying out of public as much as you can. Take the pledge: as a Global Citizen, I’m staying home!" read a statement by Global Citizen.