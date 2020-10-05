Nosihe Zulu to sing in first of a series of virtual concerts

In a series of virtual concerts by iSupport Creative Business and other partners, vocalist Nosihe Zulu will entertain viewers with her soulful lyrics.

In the virtual concert from October 8 at 3pm, the Durban born artist said it’s great to be given the opportunity to sing again.

“It is great to be given the opportunity to sing again. It has been an interesting season of lockdown, and I miss the human interaction,” she said.

Nosihe has organically grown in her artistic expressions to be an eclectic soulful power force, whilst solidly centred in her environment to interpret and translate through songs and its imagery.

Her sound can be described as soulful and emotive; her songs are flamboyant and filled with her vibrant persona as she draws from classical, jazz and gospel tapestry of rhythms.