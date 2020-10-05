Nosihe Zulu to sing in first of a series of virtual concerts
In a series of virtual concerts by iSupport Creative Business and other partners, vocalist Nosihe Zulu will entertain viewers with her soulful lyrics.
In the virtual concert from October 8 at 3pm, the Durban born artist said it’s great to be given the opportunity to sing again.
“It is great to be given the opportunity to sing again. It has been an interesting season of lockdown, and I miss the human interaction,” she said.
Nosihe has organically grown in her artistic expressions to be an eclectic soulful power force, whilst solidly centred in her environment to interpret and translate through songs and its imagery.
Her sound can be described as soulful and emotive; her songs are flamboyant and filled with her vibrant persona as she draws from classical, jazz and gospel tapestry of rhythms.
Nosihe uses music as the powerful medium to articulate emotions and tell stories of sadness, love, betrayal, heartache and happiness.
The artist is known for always looking for collaborations with other art forms, such as fashion, photography and design.
She brings an impressive set featuring her self-written compositions in which you can hear she has stories to tell.
She is joined by her band Ayanda Mfiki on the keys, Freeman Gumede on bass guitar and Lesedi Tlholoe on drums.
Also featuring in the concert is poet Nandile Dube, member of the Uhuru Poetry in Motion group at Luthuli and hailing from Thembeni in the Illembe district.
Event Information:
Date: 8 October 2020
Time: 3pm
Tickets: R20, available at National Arts Festival