Ntokozo Mbambo, Benjamin Dube and Lebo Sekgobela to headline Easter Gospel Concert

South African gospel heavyweights are set to keep fans entertained this weekend when the second Easter Gospel Concert takes place. The impressive line-up features Pastor Benjamin Dube, Ntokozo Mbambo and Lebo Sekgobela . Commenting on the concert at the behind-the-scenes recording, Sekgobela said: “I am grateful to be alive and healthy at this time, and I am especially grateful to be able to minister to my fans through my music. “I know that they will enjoy the show, and of course, everyone has their favourite songs but it’s always difficult for me to pick. “I can say that I’ve tried to accommodate everyone with my performances.”

There have been numerous reports on the topic of the creative and financial challenges faced by the arts community in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This time has challenged the general public and us artists to be innovative. We miss church but it doesn’t mean that we can’t worship at home.

“This is a great initiative by Telkom, and it’s a good example of how corporates can assist and support the arts community which has been gravely affected by the pandemic as is the rest of the world and other various industries.

“I believe the concert will bless many of us needing spiritual upliftment at home and confronted with taking care of not only our spiritual wellness but also our mental health,” Pastor Dube said.

Mbambo, who kicked off the inaugural show by herself last year, said: “I am honoured to have the company of the amazing Lebo Sekgobela and the talented Pastor Benjamin Dube this year. I can’t wait for fans to experience the exhilarating performances we have prepared for them.

Of course, things have definitely changed and I can’t say for sure whether or not this is the new norm because I hope that it is not. We miss connecting with people, feeding off their energies while on stage and seeing their reactions to a performance. For now, however, online concerts are a good alternative”.

Tickets are available for purchase through TelkomONE where viewers can stream the concerts every day between 2 – 4 April from 1pm.