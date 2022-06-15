OneRepublic add new tour date to Pretoria leg

It's been seven years since American pop-rock band OneRepublic visited South Africa, as part of their “Native” album world tour. A few weeks ago, Big Concerts and OneRepublic announced that the band will be returning to play at the Grand Arena at Grand West Casino on November 15 and the Times Square SunBet Arena in Pretoria three days later.

“We’re thrilled to announce new shows this year," the band shared on Twitter. " ‘Israel’ is on sale right now, and tickets for South Africa will be available Friday. Details about Riyadh and Dubai coming soon. Can’t wait to see everyone there." We’re thrilled to announce new shows this year! Israel is on sale right now, and tickets for South Africa will be available Friday. Details about Riyadh and Dubai coming soon. Can’t wait to see everyone there 💙 https://t.co/uwLKcHmaKC pic.twitter.com/6V3BuoF3wr — ONEREPUBLIC (@OneRepublic) June 6, 2022 Following that announcement, they have quickly added a new date to the tour.

"Due to popular demand, an additional show date has been added to the OneRepublic South African tour," a press release read. "November 19, 2022, has been added to the Pretoria leg of the tour. There are limited tickets available for the November 18 show at the SunBet Arena, Time Square." The band comprises singer-songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, keys Brian Willett and drummer Eddie Fisher.

OneRepublic is best known for hits such as “Counting Stars”, “Love Runs Out”, “I Lived” and Timbaland's 2007 hit single “Apologize“, which they're featured on. Over the years the band has amassed several accolades, including Grammy nominations, several platinum-selling albums and hits like 2013’s “Counting Stars”, which has shipped more than 41 million copies. OneRepublic has amassed more than 5 billion streams on Spotify.

Tour information: Cape Town Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Grand Arena, GrandWest Tickets from www.ticketmaster.co.za Pretoria