Andrea Bocelli. Picture: Supplied

One of the world’s renowned classical stars Andrea Bocelli will perform in South Africa on two tour dates in 2019. Bocelli is proud to return to South Africa where he will be performing with a full 140-piece symphony orchestra and choir. In Johannesburg, he will perform with the Johannesburg Festival Orchestra and the Symphony Choir of Johannesburg and in Cape Town with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir.

The concert will be split into 2 parts. For the first part, fans will get to experience Bocelli perform some of the most famous opera arias.

The second part will be dedicated to his most popular hit and crossover songs for a once in a lifetime evening. Matteo Bocelli will also be joining his father to perform the duet ‘Fall On Me’.



Bocelli has recorded 15 solo studio albums of both pop and classical music, three greatest hits albums and nine complete opera.

The award-winning singer will hit the stage in Joburg on April 18 at the Ticketpro Dome and in Cape Town on 22 April at Val de Vie Estate, Paarl.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 25 from Computicket. Discovery cardholders get an exclusive 48 pre-sale from Wednesday, January 23.

