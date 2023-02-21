Peppa Pig fans get extra Joburg show

Johannesburg gets an extra day added for “Peppa Pig’s Perfect Day” showcase. Little fans of the famous Peppa Pig, will get to play in muddy puddles at the Emperor’s Palace on March 31 at 7pm . Due to popular demand, the extra show was added after multiple shows were sold out.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peppa Pig Live SA (@peppapiglivesa) After the Johannesburg season from March 24 to April 10, the show visits the Cape Town International Convention Centre from April 14 to 16, before heading to the Suncoast in Durban from April 21 to 23. Tickets in all three cities are in high demand. Fans get to spend an adventure with Peppa and her brother George Pig and other friends including Candy Cat and Rebecca Rabbit as they embark on their fun and magical time together.

This fun and action-packed musical production, featuring all the fan favourite songs along with incredible life-sized puppets and beautifully costumed characters, brings Peppa Pig to life. Daddy Pig is happy to advise that he has personally checked that all venues are good to go even in the event of load shedding. Peppa Pig resident creative director Elizma Badenhorst said: “It’s hard to believe that it’s been three long years since Peppa last visited South Africa. We can’t wait to be back in the country with Peppa Pig’s Perfect Day.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The entire Peppa Pig Live team have pulled out all the stops and we are so excited that this is going to be the biggest international children’s theatre show to hit SA shores in 2023. “Where Peppa goes, her fans come flocking. She truly is a cultural phenomenon.” Ticket prices range from R199 to R499 and are available on www.peppapiglive.co.za