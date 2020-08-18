Photographer Val Adamson takes us down memory lane at Digital JOMBA!

Val Adamson. Picture: John Ivins Award-winning Durban photographer, Val Adamson will share her work at the 22nd Digital JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience. Her exhibition, “21 years of JOMBA! through the lens” will capture Adamson’s creative work for theatre, music, dance, visual art as well as her portrait work. “In the early days of shooting ballet and contemporary ballet, I had such amazing artistic directors and choreographers to work with including Ashley Killar, Christopher Kindo and Mark Hawkins and many others. “They would not use certain photos if a leg or foot or arm was not technically perfect or I had not captured the leap or turn at its most flattering.

“So I had to hone my skills and focus my eye on exactly how the dancer's body would move, and almost anticipate what they would be doing in order to capture that moment.

“I was working on film and printing images myself so I had to be so careful not to shoot willy-nilly – it was an expensive exercise!

“Then came the fluidity and flexibility of contemporary dance where the mood and emotions became the focus, and this coupled later with digital technology enabled me to experiment and play.

“I would not have been able to create this work without the dancers, choreographers and stage lighting technicians.

“I have loved working with JOMBA! over the years, and feel incredibly privileged to have witnessed so many creative works and talented dancers up close,” said Adamson about her years of success.

Nqcebo Nzama and Musa Hlatswayo in 'Umthombi' in 2002. Picture: Supplied

The JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience will take place on the event website, jomba.ukzn.ac.za from August 25 to September 6.

Artistic Director Lliane Loots said while the exhibition is to honour Adamson, it is also to look back at history.

“This is not only a moment of honouring Val’s extraordinary photographic eye for dance and performance, but it is also a moment of visually remembering the festival’s 21-year history through these amazing pictures,” said Loots.

Adamson has carved a name for herself through the insightful and creative work in the arts and became a “Living Legend” in 2014 by the eThekwini Municipality for her work in documenting theatre.

