Poetry Africa festival line-up ready to set the stage for social change

Some of South Africa’s best poets will be lining up at the Poetry Africa festival set to take place in KZN from October 12 to 17. Happening for the 24th consecutive year at the University of KwaZulu Natal, the festival promises to be an enriching experience with more than 30 poets performing live. Audience will be able to watch virtually each poet spill their their passionate, inspirational perspective on life and current events and the power and beauty of the spoken word. Poetry Africa’s phenomenal line-up for virtual festival include award-winning poet, playwright and theatre director Koleka Putuma, 2019 Poetry Africa Slam Jam winner Tory Saint, actor, writer and performer Nomakhwezi Becker, Nongoma-based Menzi Sibiya, the internationally known poet, writer and singer Natalia Molebatsi, actress, writer and performance poet Lebo Mashile, academic and poet Makhosazana Xaba and poet and social philosopher Athol Williams. The line-up also includes an impressive line-up of international poets, such as acclaimed novelist and poet Chris Abani from the US, America’s most widely read poet Nikki Giovanni and Nigerian born, London based poet, playwright, performer, educator and lawyer Tolu Agbelusi.

UK-based South Africa born percussionist, composer, educationalist and animateur and poet Eugene Skeef, award-winning poet Safia Elhillo from Sudan, based in the US, Catalan poet Maria Sevilla, Ostap Slyvysnki from Ukraine, Lisette Maneza from Rwanda residing in Belgium, Feling Capela from Mozambique and Nnane Ntube from Cameroon complete the international line-up.

Other South African poets included in the line-up are Moses Seletisha, Maneo Mohale, Diana Ferrus, Masai Sepuru, Sarah Godsell, Sindiswa Zulu, Thando Fuze and Sibongile Fisher.

Curator Siphindile Hlongwa said the festival sets the stage for social change.

“It is with great pleasure to present this years line-up in celebrating the 24 years of Poetry Africa.

“The Poetry Africa stage illuminates poetry as a tool for social change and I am honoured to support and promote the work that is going to be presented in the festival.

“I invite you to embark on this exciting journey and celebration of poetry”, said Hlongwa.

Some festival highlights include, “Word ‘n Sound” a tribute to the late Myesha Jenkins.

The Windybrow Arts Centre young voices.

Open Mic, Slam Jam and Schools Competitions are open to all poets residing in South Africa.

Other Poetry Africa collaborators this year are South African History Online, IFAS, Drama For Life, Concerts SA, Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, iSupport Creative Business, Hear My Voice and the World Poetry Slam Centre.

