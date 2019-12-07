Carols by Candlelight brings joy of Christmas









The Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: Karen Sandison African News Agency (ANA) Joburgers can get in the festive spirit with some of the best Christmas carols South Africa has to offer with the annual Spar Carols by Candlelight with Jacaranda FM at St Stithians College today. The programme features a dazzling performance by the country’s crème de la crème of the music industry with the likes of Lira, Swing City, Tarryn Lamb, Jo Black, Matthew Mole, Riana Nel, Rubber Duc, Early B, Roan Ash, Paxton and Joshua na die Reë* . Joining them is world-famous and America’s Got Talent finalist Ndlovu Youth Choir, and the Grammy Awards-award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir. We caught up with Loyiso Bala, who will be performing with Swing City band members Nathan Ro and Graeme Watkins. “Anyone who needs a dose of Christmas spirit and for the spirit to carry them through until Christmas time, this event is for you,” Bala said. He said the evening centred on family, and he was planning to bring his children.

When quizzed about his favourite Christmas carol, the Saving Grace hitmaker said: “My all-time favourite is Away in a Manger because it speaks about the purity of Christmas.

“The song reminds us that Christmas is about Jesus. It’s about going back to basics of love, family and unity. It’s also about giving back to those who are less fortunate than us. It’s about sharing and spreading the love.”

The show will help collect toys for children in need and raise funds for Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels. Entry is free. People attending are encouraged to bring a toy which will be delivered to selected charity organisations.

Candles will be on sale for R30, songbooks for R10 and a songbook and candle bundle package for R35.

There will be an entertainment area for kids, with jumping castles, face-painters, games and more.

Gates open at 4pm and the show starts at 7pm.

The concert is on again at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Tuesday.

For more information, see www.jacarandafm.com.