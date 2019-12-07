The programme features a dazzling performance by the country’s crème de la crème of the music industry with the likes of Lira, Swing City, Tarryn Lamb, Jo Black, Matthew Mole, Riana Nel, Rubber Duc, Early B, Roan Ash, Paxton and Joshua na die Reë* . Joining them is world-famous and America’s Got Talent finalist Ndlovu Youth Choir, and the Grammy Awards-award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir.
We caught up with Loyiso Bala, who will be performing with Swing City band members Nathan Ro and Graeme Watkins.
“Anyone who needs a dose of Christmas spirit and for the spirit to carry them through until Christmas time, this event is for you,” Bala said.
He said the evening centred on family, and he was planning to bring his children.