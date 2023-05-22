Hey Neighbour adds Swedish House Mafia, Chainsmokers and Khalid to star-studded list of phase one performers

After grabbing mainstream headlines with the announcement that Grammy Award winning singer H.E.R would be a headliner at their upcoming festival, Hey Neighbour swiftly added The Chainsmokers and Khalid to the line-up on Tuesday and Wednesday last week. Now, festival promoters have also added Swedish House Mafia, the trailblazing Swedish house music supergroup consisting of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, to its line-up of headliners.

"Neighbours, you asked, and we delivered," shared Hey Neighbour on Instagram Thursday. "We're thrilled to announce that @SwedishHouseMafia will be headlining our 3-day festival this December! Get ready to experience the ultimate music experience with one of the world's most iconic groups. "Kings & Queens, don't miss out on this unforgettable performance... 3-day tickets are on sale Now!"

Ticket sales were officially opened on Friday. Weekend Passes start at R3 899 for General Access and R4 999 for the VIP experience. "Hey Neighbours, what a week! Your Phase 1 artists have been announced, ticket sales are open... Ticket sales ONLY through @ticketproza Brought to you by @glen21ent." A press release from the event's PR added: "Remember, HEY NEIGHBOUR is more than a festival - it's a journey. It's about creating a neighbourhood within the festival heartland of Mzansi.

“Facts! And it's not just about the music. Expect a curated weekend full of exciting entertainment activities and interactive activation stations.” “And don't you worry - we're assembling a delightful array of cushy accommodations, snazzy camping options, all-in-one travel packages, and super-convenient Park & Ride info, all to make your 'Hey Neighbour' adventure as smooth as a fresh vinyl. Sorting all your festival must-haves? Say less.” HEY NEIGHBOUR FESTIVAL FACTS

DATE: December 8 -10. VENUE: Legends Adventure Farm, Pretoria TIMES: Gates swing open at noon until midnight.