Kevin Hart can’t wait to return to Mzansi for ‘Reality Check’ global tour

Comedy lovers are in for a special treat in the new year as US comedian Kevin makes his way to the Capital City’s SunBet Arena for a one-night-only performance on February 17, 2023. Making the big announcement on his social media pages, Hart said he is looking forward to his return to Mzansi for his most-anticipated “Reality Check” global tour.

“South Africa, it’s been too long... Your boy is coming your way on the 17th of February, it's going down,” said Hart. “Do not waste an opportunity of a chance to be in the arena for me do to what I do best, which is to provide laughter to you. “Years on years on years, it's been but I cannot wait to get to you... Me in your world, let's do what we do best… let's have a good time together,” added the star.

SOUTH AFRICA!! Ask and you shall receive. I am kicking off the international leg of my #RealityCheckTour February 17, 2023 at the Sun Bet Arena | Time Square | Pretoria. Tix go on sale THIS FRIDAY!!!! at Ticketmaster 🇿🇦 #ComedicRockStarShit pic.twitter.com/DPoAEkF2b4 — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) November 28, 2022 Big Concerts also confirmed Hart’s SA’s tour on their official social media pages: “Just announced ‼ @kevinhart4real, the biggest touring comedian of all time is bringing his #RealityCheck tour to the SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria, on 17 February 2023. This is one you won't want to miss ‼ View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG Concerts (@bigconcerts) While many of his fans are elated about his return to South Africa after seven years, it seems Capetonians are not too thrilled about the one-night-only performance being in Gauteng, with many pleading with the organisers to add another show in the Mother City.

Check out some of the Instagram comments below. Hypothyroid_mom asked: “And Cape Town ????” Nicole_bell89 wrote: “Please add Cape Town”.

Bernice Imran said: “Cape Town please 😢😢😢”. Uwais Hamman asked: “How is this manz not coming to Cape Town💀💀💀💀 @kevinhart4real.” Heleen Vzetten also posed the question: “@bigconcerts will there be an additional date for Cape Town?”

During his last visit to South Africa in 2016, Hart received a warm reception and an African name, too, Mpho, which means Gift. Hart launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years, he has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening eleven films at number one at the box office. Hart has also become a successful entrepreneur; he is the chairperson of HARTBEAT, a global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together.

Hart is also the Founder of HartBeat Ventures. Together, these companies play an integral part in building Hart’s eco-system for extraordinary growth and creativity. He continues to develop, star, and produce feature films, television, and podcasts via HARTBEAT for his various partners which include Netflix, Peacock, Sirius XM and Audible. Don’t miss Hart’s “Reality Check” tour at the SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria, next year.