Grammy winner Lebo M is set to make a special appearance at Disney’s "The Lion King Live in Concert" in Pretoria.
Disney’s "The Lion King Live in Concert", in collaboration with FNB, will provide patrons with a breath-taking opening night when the revered music producer and composer, Lebo-M takes the audience through a mesmeric performance of "The Circle of Life".
This is the soundtrack that Lebo-M composed with renowned Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer which won them a 1995 Grammy for best instrumental arrangement with accompanying vocals.