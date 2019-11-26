Lebo M to make special appearance at 'The Lion King Live in Concert'









Lebo M. Picture: Supplied Grammy winner Lebo M is set to make a special appearance at Disney’s "The Lion King Live in Concert" in Pretoria.

Disney’s "The Lion King Live in Concert", in collaboration with FNB, will provide patrons with a breath-taking opening night when the revered music producer and composer, Lebo-M takes the audience through a mesmeric performance of "The Circle of Life".

This is the soundtrack that Lebo-M composed with renowned Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer which won them a 1995 Grammy for best instrumental arrangement with accompanying vocals.





Lebo-M will join the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra – led by South African conductor – Eddie Clayton on stage at The Sun Arena, Times Square in Pretoria on 10th December for one night only. The shows will take place on 10th, 11th and 12th December.





Speaking about his involvement in this proudly South African production, Lebo-M had this to say, “I am very proud to be part of a journey that started over 25 years ago, with Disney’s 'The Lion King'. I can’t wait for people to experience The Lion King Live in Concert with a full orchestra – that boosts 84 renowned musicians made up of 50 string players, 11 woodwinds, 13 brass, 1 harp, 6 percussion, 1 guitarist, 1 electric bass and a keyboard - at Sun Arena.





This will be an extraordinary experience not to be missed, and I look forward to seeing you there. Imagine being transported into Simba’s playful world with all its adventure, love and loyalty, as well as the jealousy, threats and dangers of their wicked and wily foes through soaring orchestral sounds – I do not think there’s any better way to bring this magical experience to life than this!”





Bonga Sebesho, Head of Sponsorship at FNB says, “We are delighted to collaborate with a global brand to bring this family event to South African audiences, many of which are our customers. As FNB, we don’t see ourselves as a bank, but a lifestyle brand that is centred on providing experiences and solutions that matter to our customers.”





Tickets are on sale exclusively through Computicket with prices starting from R200 per person.



