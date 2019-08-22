"Marvel Universe Live". Picture: Supplied

Calling all Marvel fans! Assemble for the live, legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. The Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands in this spectacular arena stunt show.

"Marvel Universe Live" is a live performance unlike anything fans have ever seen before.

Performing in South Africa only in the Sun Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine, Pretoria from Friday, 24 January through Sunday, 09 Feb 2020, this epic arena stunt show has become the adventure no one wants to miss.

General public tickets go on sale at 9am on Tuesday, 27 August 2019 only at Computicket.

Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot and Drax make their live production debut bringing their courage and misfit wit to "Marvel Universe Live".

Alongside Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, Black Widow, Wasp and Iron Fist, the Guardians of the Galaxy help fight the scheming, menacing and loathsome villains Loki, Yondu and Green Goblin.

Audiences will join in the quest that sparks new feuds with old foes, pitting student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother.

Witness cutting-edge special effects, aerial maneuvers, pyrotechnics, martial arts, motorcycle stunts and vast 3D video projection in this completely new thrilling adventure. The floor show is enhanced with strobe lighting, lasers, fire and smoke along with substantial sound effects to set the location and heighten the excitement.

Booking opens at 9am on Tuesday, 27 August 2019 only at Computicket by calling 0861 915 8000 or visit www.computicket.com or your nearest Computicket service centre.

FNB preferential pre-sale ticket purchasing period from 22 August to 5 September at Computicket.

Patrons are asked to please note that owing to safety regulations each person, irrespective of age (including babes in arms and children under two years) must have a purchased ticket.

Fans are encouraged to only book through the official authorised ticketing agent for "Marvel Universe Live".

Event Information:

Venue: Sun Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine, Pretoria

Dates: Friday, 24 January 2020 to Sunday, 09 Feb 2020

Time: Tuesdays – 5pm; Wednesdays, Thursdays – 7pm; Fridays - 8pm; Saturdays – 11am, 3pm, 7pm; Sundays – 10am, 2pm, 6pm

Tickets: Tuesdays to Thursdays and Sundays, R195 - R495 per person; Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays: R295 - R595 per person

Babes in Arms and children under 24 months sitting on a parent’s lap require a Babes in Arms ticket of R50.

Family Packages: Save between R120 - R180 on midweek and weekend family packages available on the top three price categories only valid for purchases of 4 - 6 tickets.