Percy Mabandu to host Malcolm Jiyane on ‘Dashiki Dialogues’

Art and jazz writer Percy Mabandu is hosting the second instalment of the “Dashiki Dialogues”, featuring multi-instrumentalist, Malcolm Jiyane. The event is set to take place at the South African State Theatre on Friday, June 10 at 7pm.

“Dashiki Dialogues”with Percy Mabandu is a series of conversations and performances with leading creative men and women in art, jazz and beyond. In his session with Jiyane, Mabandu will unpack the muso’s musical journey over the past decade. Jiyane started playing music at age of 16 at the music academy of Gauteng (Daveyton), a music school founded by the late Dr Johnny Mekoa.

A sought-after collaborator, a master trombonist with a unique voice and a virtuoso pianist who is also an imaginative composer, Jiyane has had quite a storied life both on and off the bandstand. Shaped both by boyhood struggles, and artistic inspirations in Johannesburg’s East Rand region, Jiyane’s life reads like an emblem of how art education saves children’s lives. As a child, he lived for a time at Kids Haven, a home for orphans and other children in need.

He was then taken under the wing of the late great music teacher and trumpeter Mekoa, before growing to become a world-touring musical marvel. His recently released record “Umdali” is a culmination of his story as a musician. Having studied music at the Royal Music School London, Jiyane has performed and travelled all over the world, including Germany, Russia, the US, Sweden, Holland and France. Over the years, Jiyane has worked with local and international artists including Abdullah Ibrahim, Idris Elba, Simphiwe Dana, Feya Faku, The Brother Moves On, Fra Fra Sound, Kevin Mahogany, Yusef Lateef, Nduduzo Makhathini, Themba Mkhize and Unathi.