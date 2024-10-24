Samthing Soweto, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Donald to perform at Blackstreet concert

South African artists Samthing Soweto, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Donald, Musa Sukwene and DJ Hudson will be gracing the stage as supporting acts at Grammy award-winning, legendary R&B group, Blackstreet’s SunBet Arena concert. Blackstreet was meant to perform in three cities during their South African tour; Sun City Superbowl and Cape Town’s GrandWest.

However, the group will only perform in Pretoria due to unforeseeable measures beyond the organiser, Vertex Events’ control. Vertex Events’ Executive Director, Thato Segaole said: “After important conversations, considering all aspects, fans and the artists, we have decided to bring it down to only one show in Pretoria. Our entire team promises to still deliver an exceptional live show.” Comedian and actress Tumi Morake will keep attendees entertained with endless laughs, and DJ and Metro FM presenter Lerato Kganyago will be MC for the night.

The group was founded by the legendary musician Teddy Riley, who was a pioneer of the new jack swing style of music, and Chauncey Hannibal. Boasting an undeniably strong music catalogue with chart-topping albums, Blackstreet is sure to deliver sing-along classics and so much more. Attendees can expect, amongst others, to hear all the much-loved songs such as “No Diggity”, “Don’t Leave Me”, “Before I Let You Go”, “I Wanna Be Your Man”, “Never Gonna Let You Go”, “(Money Can’t) Buy Me Love” and “Let’s Stay In Love”.