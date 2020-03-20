Scorpion Kings Live confirms a new date

In a statement released by event organisers Gen21 Entertainment, they confirmed that Scorpion Kings Live was moved to Women's Day, August 9 at the Time Square Arena in Menlyn, Pretoria.





"With the current uncertainty around covid-19 over the next few weeks, the team is closely monitoring the situation and have pushed the live show out to later in the year. The show is now confirmed to take place on Women’s Day, August 19 at the Sun Arena in Pretoria," read a new statement released on Friday morning by Gen21.





They also said that t ickets purchased for the original date will not need to be exchanged and are valid for the new date in August.





Furthermore, Gen21 Entertainment said that they will send additional information and the lineup to all current ticket holders.