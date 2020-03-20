Scorpion Kings Live confirms a new date
Scorpion Kings Live concert which was supposed to take place on April 11, will take place on August 9.
In a statement released by event organisers Gen21 Entertainment, they confirmed that Scorpion Kings Live was moved to Women's Day, August 9 at the Time Square Arena in Menlyn, Pretoria.
"With the current uncertainty around covid-19 over the next few weeks, the team is closely monitoring the situation and have pushed the live show out to later in the year. The show is now confirmed to take place on Women’s Day, August 19 at the Sun Arena in Pretoria," read a new statement released on Friday morning by Gen21.
They also said that tickets purchased for the original date will not need to be exchanged and are valid for the new date in August.
Furthermore, Gen21 Entertainment said that they will send additional information and the lineup to all current ticket holders.
"The 3-hour long, first-of-its-kind curated show will feature live performances from a string of talented South Africa artists to be announced over the next few months.
"Also, as a build up to the actual show to keep the fans entertained while encouraging them to follow safety and health regulations, Scorpion Kings will be doing a series of live streams on their social media platforms over the next few weeks. This will offer fans a small taste of the upcoming live concert from the comfort of their homes with the first one scheduled for next Friday, March 27," added Gen21.