Scorpion Kings Live postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Scorpion Kings Live meant to take place next month is officially postponed events organisers announced on Monday.

The concert was set to take place on April 11 at the Sun Arena in Pretoria.

Event organisers Glen21 will make the necessary arrangements with management team over the next few days, and will announce the new concert date once confirmed by all parties involved.

All information regarding refund options will be communicated to all ticket holders by the end of the week.





DJ Maphorisa also shared the sad news on his Instagram page, and captioned the post: "Sorry Sauta in the mean time we will be dropping four projects at the same time, ‬‪1st April 2020 we dropping Scorpion Kings Live 2 Ep‬, Daliwonga’s Ep, ‪Mes Musiq x Aymos’s Ep‬, ‪Mdu Aka Trp x Bongza’s Ep ‬ ‪most of my gigs got cancelled its just a huge disaster Streaming time.(sic) "

Scorpion Kings Live joins the various other large scale events such as the Boyz II Men SA tour, Cape Town International Jazz Festival, Cape Town Carnival, the Two Oceans Marathon, Bebe Winans' SA concert, SXSW, Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival Miami, Tribeca Film Festival, Coachella, RuPaul’s DragCon LA and TED 2020 that have either been cancelled as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus pandemic.



