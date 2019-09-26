Sunburn & Wonder returns with fiery Matthew Mole







Matthew Mole. Picture: Instagram Music lovers, dust your dancing shoes off because Sunburn & Wonder is heading back to Pretoria National Botanical Gardens for its second edition featuring Mzansi’s finest Matthew Mole, Jeremy Loops, December Streets, Rubber Duc, I AM, The Ceramics, Jerry And The Bandits, Little Ringo, Zebra and Jeandré. We chatted to Matthew Mole who recently released his latest single, titled "Let Me" from his upcoming album, "Ghost". For weeks the "Run" hitmaker has been teasing fans on his social media platforms, posting images of a “ghost”, popularly known as Olly the Ghost. I couldn't resist asking him about the idea behind the scary character haunting fans on social media. “The character symbolises the theme of the album, which is all about overcoming fear, and insecurities,” says Mole. "Ghost" officially launches on November 14.

Fun fact: Olly the Ghost has its own Instagram account with nearly a thousand followers.

Mole will be showcasing his latest body of work and of course, some of the fan favourites from his previous albums.

“It’s going to be an amazing show. I will be performing some of the new songs including 'Let Me', the first single on my new album, as well as some of the older songs that people might recognise. 'Let Me' is really about humility and love. And I’m mainly preaching to myself,” says Mole.

Mole has headlined major festivals such as Oppikoppi, Rocking The Daisies, 947 Joburg Day, K Day and Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concert. Though he has performed on global stages, including Thailand, Russia as well as the UK and US, Mole says performing for South African audiences is always his favourite thing to do do.

“Even performing in Cape Town, Johannesburg or Pretoria, the audience is different, which is what I love. And there’s something special about performing at home,” says Mole.

In 2012 Mole won the prestigious Converse Get out Of the Garage competition. The accolade rapidly propelled Mole’s career and led him to a signing with South Africa's leading Independent label, Just Music.

2016 saw Mole release his highly anticipated sophomore album “Run”. The album reached No 1 on iTunes South Africa and the album’s first single, “Run” achieved Gold Status within 3 months of release. The album “Run” was also nominated for Best Pop Album, Best Produced Album and Record of the Year at SAMA 23.

Asked if he predicted that Run would blow up as it did, Mole said:” I really didn't expect it. When I release my music I always hope people would connect with the songs and the songs will have some kind of longevity. And the fact that a lot of people recognize the song Run, and seeing the crowds sing along at festivals, is really a huge honour,” says Mole.

Sunburn & Wonder promises a day out in the garden for the whole family where one can buy gourmet food, children’s play area (jumping castles), alcoholic and non-alcoholic bars, and of course - great live music.

The show takes place on Saturday, September 18, at Pretoria National Botanical Gardens.

Tickets are available at www.howler.co.za from R150 to R450. Gates open at 10am.

"Let Me" is available on all major streaming platforms.