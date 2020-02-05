Taking place at Forest Hill City Roof Top in Centurion, this year’s event will start with an evening concert on February 14, where Vusi Nova, Ntsika, Ringo, Simmy, 047, Bongane Sax, Paul Mtirara, Mash, and Ishmael will be performing.
Day two presents a day-night picnic on the same venue and the line-up includes Ami Faku, Ntando, DJ Zinhle, Samthing Soweto, Berita, Bekezela, Ray T, Mangoli, DJ Tivovo, and Onesimus.
Vusi Nova, who’s been part of the campaign for five years, says this year’s event will be a smash hit.
“It will be even bigger than last year. It’s growing, people are loving the line-up because we normally have people who sing about love, from your Ringo to Ntando and Ami Faku,” said Nova.