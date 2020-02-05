Vusi Nova and Berita to perform at the Evening Of Love









Vusi Nova is one of the headliners who will be performing at Evening Of Love. Love is in the air and Muthaland presents the 12th annual Evening of Love, an event that offers a different love experience over a two-day celebration. Taking place at Forest Hill City Roof Top in Centurion, this year’s event will start with an evening concert on February 14, where Vusi Nova, Ntsika, Ringo, Simmy, 047, Bongane Sax, Paul Mtirara, Mash, and Ishmael will be performing. Day two presents a day-night picnic on the same venue and the line-up includes Ami Faku, Ntando, DJ Zinhle, Samthing Soweto, Berita, Bekezela, Ray T, Mangoli, DJ Tivovo, and Onesimus. Vusi Nova, who’s been part of the campaign for five years, says this year’s event will be a smash hit. “It will be even bigger than last year. It’s growing, people are loving the line-up because we normally have people who sing about love, from your Ringo to Ntando and Ami Faku,” said Nova.

On why they decided to split the event over two days, he said it was because they wanted to accommodate as many people as possible.

“We realised that it gets packed quickly and that’s why we decided to introduce the second night, to accommodate those who couldn’t attend on Valentine’s Day.

“People can expect to hear a lot of new music. I have new songs I’ll be performing, Ringo has new music too, but more than anything else, attendees will experience what it’s like being in an environment of people who believe in love and who love good music,” said Nova.

MultI-AWARD-winning singer-songwriter, guitarist and music producer Berita will be performing at the Evening of Love of February 15.

Another artist who will bring never-before-heard songs is Berita, who will be performing songs from her new album, "Songs in the Key of Love", to be released on February 13.

Berita’s album is a token of love and endearment and the first single, "Jikizinto", will be released on February 7.

This is a about a lover rejoicing at the return of a long-lost love who may have been kilometres away due to challenging circumstances.

Although Valentine’s Day is known as the couple’s day, Evening of Love is not limited only to people who have found love.

“The event is for anyone who believes in love. You could be single and who knows, you might meet someone who’s also single, and that could be the beginning of something amazing,” said Nova.

Early bird tickets cost R200, general admission is R250 and the weekend pass is R400. The VIP pass will cost you R800 and R1000 for VVIP hospitality.