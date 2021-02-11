Prime Circle online concert set for later this month

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Award-winning local band, Prime Circle are gearing up to perform at one of the largest arenas in South Africa in an event that will be streamed virtually to fans around the world. The rock band’s busy preparing themselves for their “Music in Empty Spaces” concert, at the Ticketpro Dome, the same venue the band started their stellar career 18 years ago with their opening tour “Birds of Prey”. The concert takes place on February 28 at 4pm.The final set list has not been confirmed. Running for 90 minutes, “Music in Empty Spaces” will stream globally with big prizes and even bigger production. Cynthia Penprase, portfolio director of Ticketpro Dome, said the venue had hosted some of the biggest international and local concerts, exhibitions, conferences and corporate events.

“This time, in our current climate we are doing it again, with rock royalty Prime Circle. We are thrilled to be hosting South Africa’s premier rock band at our venue and promise the fans an unrivalled streaming sensory experience, a huge production and all the hits you love,” said Penprase.

For tickets, visit Computicket.

On Prime Circle’s Instagram page, the group shared the news with their fans.

“The cat’s out of the bag and the band is back in the Ticketpro Dome! Prime Circle presents – Music In Empty Spaces 🤘 We return to the venue that ultimately kickstarted our entire career and we’ll be bringing you the ultimate 90min international stream show to rock out to in the comfort of your own home. Only R250 or €16.99 will give you access to this incredible show. Tickets available here: South Africa 🇿🇦 - Computicket International 🌎- Cleeng.”

The group also shared pictures in rehearsals.