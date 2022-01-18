'Queen of the North' Brooke Lynn Hytes is coming to SA

“Canada’s Drag Race” host and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 11 finalist, Brooke Lynn Hytes is set to tour South Africa presented by DragCon South Africa. From Johannesburg to Cape Town, Brooke will be taking the country by storm this summer.

Brooke, along with our fabulous local supporting acts, will be strutting her stuff across South Africa; helping to propel the local drag scene and encourage more young drag enthusiasts to get involved in the ever-growing industry. After a successful debut on the Emmy award-winning reality TV show, she became a household name for every drag enthusiast. Since her first appearance on the show, she has gone on to propel Canadian drag onto the world stage, becoming the first and only host of “Canada’s Drag Race” in 2020.

DragCon South Africa has introduced its fair share of Drag Race alumni to South Africa already, including Detox, Alaska 5000, Trinity the Tuck and many more. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions and regulations imposed by government, the tour will offer spectators a socially-distanced and responsible drag experience as we continue to adjust to the regulations.

Tickets for the shows will be limited, with tickets for Brooke’s first stop in Johannesburg already having sold out more than 50% of the tickets available. Starting off the tour in Johannesburg on January, 29, the Queen of the North will be performing at The Hanging Gardens of Babylon. That same weekend she will be hosting a Drag Brunch at The Greenhouse in Sandton, Johannesburg on January 30.