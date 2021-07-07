Rocking the Daisies cancelled until 2022 due to Covid-19

The Rocking the Daisies team has announced that this year’s edition is not able to take place as they take on the second forced fallow year for the Cape Town and Johannesburg shows. From the time they announced the 15th Year Anniversary postponement last year, the organisers have worked behind the scenes alongside all the relevant officials and stakeholders, in order to do everything in their power to make this year’s event viable.

However, with the latest announcement of increased, stricter regulations, as well as the uncertainty of the months to come, it became clear that an event of its size in 2021 was not an option and, most importantly, was not safe for their most important stakeholders – the loyal fans and supporters. All ticket holders who retained their tickets when they could have taken a refund during the 2020 window would have received official email communication regarding their options for refunds and roll-overs. The team have worked on an extensive FAQ which can be found on their website and their Instagram Highlights.