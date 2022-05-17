'Rocking The Daisies' set to return with a twist this October

Joey Bada$$'s “Rocking The Daisies” set in 2017 was one of the most electrifying live experiences I've witnessed in my time covering music – and I've witnessed a lot of them. In front of a sea of festival-goers all singing their lungs out at Cloof Wine Estate in Darling, Western Cape, the American star put on a show of note.

Daisies, which has been around for two decades now, is known for such thrilling experiences and, after a two-year hiatus following the global Coronavirus pandemic, music lovers from across the globe can look forward to more fun times. "Look, in the past two years you said some things, we said some things. We missed you, you missed us. It got a little crazy at times, but none of it matters now cos we're finally back baby," @rockingthedaisies shared on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rocking the Daisies (@rockingthedaisies) The festival team revealed some additional details about this year's edition.

"The three-day festival will reprise its annually recurring venue – the picturesque Cloof Wine Estate in the Western Cape between October 7 to 9, during which explosive musical exhibitions and miscellaneous activations will take place across a multitude of stages," read a statement. This year, the festival will also be introducing new innovations in the social, experiential and technology arenas. Additionally, Daisies will be adding a Joburg leg to its experience. The Joburg leg, which is said to consist of all the same activations and experiential touch points festival-goers have come to love about Daisies, will be held at Supersport Park in Centurion on October 9.

Daisies also announced that its new official partner will be whiskey brand Johnnie Walker. Shannon Valstar, general manager of Steyn Entertainment, described the partnership as seamless because of the "mutual and storied commitment of both brands to developing, supporting and cultivating creativity through quality, multi-sensory experiences. “Whether it’s been via observing and adjusting our environmental sustainability practises over the years, giving opportunities to emerging musical talents around the world, or improving on our logistical offerings to make the Daisies experience the best it can be for attendees; innovation has always been the foundation of what we strive to achieve with the festival."