Bianco del Rio. Picture: Supplied

Comedy queen and "RuPaul’s Drag Race" season six winner Bianca Del Rio is returning to our shores. The "Queen of Mean", voted in June the most powerful drag queen in the world by Vulture, said she'll be returning to Cape Town and Johannesburg this month with her new comedy show "It’s Jester Joke", part of her world tour.

In the show, playing to rave reviews, the self-proclaimed "Clown in a Gown", tells tales of her world travels and the outrageous circus that is her life. Her no-holds-barred style of comedy shocks and delights. Watch and listen to her hilarious views on everything from politics to family, social media and all that lies in between.

Del Rio is the alter ego of seasoned comic Roy Haylock. After becoming the front-runner on Season 6 of "RuPaul’s Drag Race", Del Rio was crowned the winner in May 2014.

Previous shows such as "The Rolodex of Hate", "Not Today Satan" and "Blame It On Bianca Del Rio" were sold out globally and her Instagram account has 1.9 million followers.

Over the past two years, several alumni from the Emmy award-winning reality TV show have performed in South Africa, including Dusty Ray Bottoms, Morgan McMichaels and Mayhem Miller

"Bianca Del Rio: It's Jester Joke" is on at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday, August 9 at 8pm and at the Teatro At Montecasino in Johannesburg on Saturday, August 10 at 8pm.

Tickets through Computicket. A limited amount of tickets will also be released for the Meet & Greet with Bianca Del Rio before the performances.

