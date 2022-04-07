SA dancers to feature in international dance festival line-up

Six cutting edge Durban-based dance artists will have their work featured in the popular UK ”Let’s Dance International Frontiers Festival“ (LDIF), which starts at the end of April and runs into May. For more than 11 years, the LDIF has showcased high-quality dance that celebrates diversity and intersectional identities, and this year is no different.

Under the theme “In Situ: Responding to Space, Place, People and Time”, festival organisers Serendipity and artistic director Pawlett Brookes have welcomed work from SA’s “JOMBA” artists. Thobile Maphanga’s dance work “Sihamba Sizibhala”, Sabelo Cele’s “Uhambo”, Cameron Govender’s “Aikyam … Reincarnating Identity”, Cue Ngema’s “Can You See Me Now?”, Snethemba Khuzwayo’s “Border Impositions” and Aphelele Nyawoso’s “imThwalo”, which was created during lockdown last year, will form part of the international festival line-up, giving it a longer lifespan on the platform. Collage of all six dance works that will feature at the popular UK ”Let’s Dance International Frontiers Festival“. Picture: Supplied. These films were created loosely around the theme of “Border Crossings”, embracing the opportunity to re-imagine their creativity for a digital space and were featured at JOMBA 2021.

Artistic director Pawlett Brookes said: “All of us have been dancing; in our kitchen and in our bedrooms, and the ’Let’s Dance International Frontiers Festival’ celebrates these everyday sites of possibilities as we move our bodies”. The dynamic Durban artists provoke, poke, contest and disrupt while sharing parts of themselves through their work. Maphanga’s dance work “Sihamba Sizibhala” is a solo exploration of one traveller’s journey in life, expanding on views through travel, remembrance, friendships, love and loss.

While Khuzwayo’s “Border Impositions” unpacks the borders and boundaries imposed on the bodies of young generations through religion, culture, beliefs, and traditions. Govender’s “Aikyam … Reincarnating Identity” looks at the journey of discovery of self. Nyawoso’s “imThwalo” tackles the contentious issue of remaining in abusive relationships in the context of African sexuality, spirituality and physicality.

