SA musicians rise up against GBV with virtual benefit concert

Article by Jehran Daniel Internationally and locally based South African musicians have banded together to raise funds for a non-profit organisation (NPO) fighting against gender-based violence (GBV) in KwaZulu-Natal. The "Voices Against Gender-Based Violence" concert is an initiative of the Centre for Jazz and Popular Music at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and iSupport Creative Business, a creative arts platform that assists in project collaborations. The concert, which will be held on August 26 at 6 pm, will bring together 25 vocalists to raise funds for the NPO, KZN Network on Violence Against Women. The NPO was established in 1996 and works closely with key stakeholders to prevent sexual, gender-based violence and the spread of HIV.

According to network director Cookie Edwards, the concert comes at a time when women are now more susceptible to GBV because of the lockdown regulations imposed to stem the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

“The funds raised will be used towards empowering women and young girls in communities through structured information sessions.

Providing such women and girls with reliable information, support and expertise to maximise their safety and meet their needs is imperative,” said Edwards in a statement on Friday.

The virtual concert will include a mix of genres and generations of musical artists.

Durban-based jazz artists Zoe The Seed, Thulile Zama, Debbie Mari, Natalie Rungan and Xolisa Dlamini will be part of the line-up.

South African-born, London-based “Afrorave” artist Toya Delazy will also take part.

Singer-songwriters Haylea Heyns, Simthandile and Chloe Clark also form part of the line-up.

Tickets for the event are R80 and are available at Webtickets.