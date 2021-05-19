SA State Theatre celebrates new partnership with Ster-Kinekor Theatres

The South African State Theatre has joined forces with one of the country’s biggest movie exhibitor, Ster-Kinekor Theatres.

The partnership sees some of Mzansi’s leading theatre productions showcasing in selected Ster-Kinekor cinema nationwide, starting from June.

The exact screening dates are yet to be confirmed.

Commenting on the collaboration, SA State Theatre’s artistic director, Aubrey Sekhabi, says: “While we are grappling with the pandemic, I believe this collaboration will change the performing arts game in South Africa, particularly that of theatre.

“Importantly, this collaboration gives us hope for the revival and future of theatre.”

He adds: “Now you can access theatre in various parts of our country. Many thanks to Ster-Kinekor Theatres for this empowering contribution”

Echoing Sekhabi’s sentiments, acting chief executive of Ster-Kinekor cinemas, Motheo Matsau, added: “Ster-Kinekor and Cinema Nouveau is proud to collaborate with the State Theatre to expand our event cinema repertoire in South Africa to feature local productions from incredibly talented actors, performers, writers, producers and directors on the big screen.

“This will provide the rest of the country an opportunity to watch the State Theatre’s productions they may have not ordinarily had the chance to see in the theatre itself.”

This partnership comes at a time when the ripple effects of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to devastate the already crippled arts and entertainment industry.

Due to lockdown restrictions, many performing arts institutions have in the past year experienced significant economic setbacks, resulting in closures of some of the country’s significant theatre houses.

In March, the historic Fugard Theatre in Cape Town announced its permanent closure, sending shock waves across the country.

Sandton’s independent Theatre on Square is at risk of shutting its doors permanently due to a lack of funding.

This is a clear indication that we need to return to our local theatres and give our much-needed support to our amazing actors, producers, directors, lighting designers, stage managers, costume designers, and every person who makes theatre possible.