SA tour dates announced for Dave Matthews Band

The iconic Dave Matthews Band is heading to South Africa to showcase their chart-topping music off the back of a recently released 10th studio album, “Walk Around The Moon”. The band, which started off in 1991, returns to the home country of Dave Matthews since the last visit in 2013.

Since its inception, the band has already sold over 38 million CDs and DVDs and built a strong following of their music over the 32 years of its existence. In 2008, one of the band’s original member, Leroi, died after a quad bike accident on his ranch. Leroi played the saxophone in the band.

Fans of the popular seven-man band can look forward to historic hits spanning over three decades of music, including “ Crush”, “What Would You Say”, “ Grey Street”, “#41”, “ Crash Into Me”, and more. Fans will also be spoilt with the live performance of their latest work off the “ Walk Around The Moon” album, a pandemic-born record reflecting the current times. In a statement released, it reads: “The twelve-track album, recorded with producer Rob Evans in studios throughout Seattle, Charlottesville, and Los Angeles, uniquely captures this moment in time. Led by powerful singles “Madman’s Eyes,” “Monsters,” and the title track “Walk Around The Moon,” the acclaimed album debuted at number 5 on the Billboard 200, number 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums, and number 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums charts”.