SAFTAs, Bushfire and other events cancelled amidst Covid-19 outbreak

As South Africans welcomed the measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb the spread of the coronavirus in South Africa, the entertainment industry is taking a hard knock. Following the presidents announced measures which included travel bans and a ban on the gathering of more than 100 people, several entertainment bodies announced the cancellation of a number of big events. South African Film & Television Awards In the statement the National Film and Video Foundation said, "In light of the announcement made by President Ramaphosa and the Government’s strict actions in response to the Covid-19, the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) would like to inform you that the 14th Annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs14) will no longer take place at the Sandton Convention Centre on 27 – 28 March 2020. Further details will be communicated in due course." Bushfire 2020

In a statement on their website, the festival said: "With the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) increasing in Southern Africa and across the globe, MTN Bushfire, together with government stakeholders, its partners and sponsors, have made the joint decision to postpone the 14th Edition of the MTN Bushfire festival to 28-30 May 2021.

As a socially conscious and conscientious festival, MTN Bushfire prioritises the health, safety and security of the Eswatini community, the festival staff and guests. MTN Bushfire believes that this is the responsible decision to make in recognition of these extraordinary circumstances.

MTN Bushfire will #KeepTheFireBurning! Therefore, festival tickets and camping passes that have already been purchased will still be valid in 2021. The festival has also entered into negotiations with all other travel and accommodation partners to ensure that guests can defer their bookings to 2021 festival dates.

Festivalgoers are encouraged to contact the relevant travel and accommodation providers to make these arrangements.

To those who can’t make it to the 14th Edition of the festival in 2021, information on refunds for festival tickets will be made available on 27 March 2020. The process, terms and conditions will be announced then."

Lighthouse Family Tour

Big Concerts confirmed that the Lighthouse Family tour is postponed.

The statement reads: "Your safety is always our top priority. The South African government has now declared a national state of disaster, and banned travellers from high risk countries from entering the country as well as public gatherings of more than 100 people. Regrettably under the circumstances the Lighthouse Family tour is postponed.

"We are working to reschedule the tour and all tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates. Further information will be sent directly to ticket holders as soon as it becomes available.

"We wish everyone the best health and safety during this difficult time, and we look forward to connecting fans with all their favourite artists and events soon."

VIVOnation Festival

Volkswagen South Africa has taken the decision to postpone the third instalment of VIVOnation (4 - 5 April 2020), due to health concerns around the Coronavirus (COVID-19). “With thousands of people expected to attend the two-day festival, the safety and health of VIVOnation attendees, artists and everyone working on the festival, is of the highest concern for Volkswagen South Africa.

"This cautious decision is in line with guidelines from the World Health Organisation and relevant public health recommendations,” said Martina Biene, Head of Volkswagen Brand in South Africa.

VIVOnation 2020 is now scheduled to take place later in the year, with specific dates to be communicated in due course.





BC One South Africa





In light of the current concerns from the South African government and health authorities, the Red Bull BC One Cypher South Africa planned for 22 March has been postponed.





We trust that this decision will be understood and respected by everyone. Please stay tuned for more announcements, and we look forward to seeing everyone back on the Red Bull BC One stage. For information on refunds, please refer to Webtickets.





Amstel Radler Chillas Cape Town





Amstel has taken the decision to postpone the upcoming Amstel Radler Chillas event in Cape Town on 28 March 2020, in light of health concerns around the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and in keeping with the South African government’s recent mandate that all large public gatherings are prohibited.

Amstel takes the health and safety of eventgoers very seriously. The event will be rescheduled for a later date once the government and health services advise that large public gatherings may resume. Any tickets that have already been issued will remain valid.





Internationally, festivals like Coachella, SXSW, Tomorrowland Winter 2020, Ultra Music Festival have all be postponed.

Musicians like Avril Lavigne, Madonna, Mariah Carey and Green Day have also cancelled their concerts.