SA's Kalon Badenhorst cast in Channing Tatum’s ‘Magic Mike Live’ show

Who can forget Channing Tatum’s seductive dance moves in the 2012 movie, “Magic Mike”? SA dancer and world championship winner Kalon Badenhorst is following in Tatum’s footsteps, so to speak, after being cast as the lead in the live Las Vegas show.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Durban-born dancer, who is 24-years-old, rose to prominence as a 12-year-old finalist on “SA’s Got Talent” in 2009. And now he is performing on one of the world’s biggest stages. “Magic Mike Live” is the creation of Tatum’s global success of two “Magic Mike” movies. Tatum conceptualised the live shows that would continue to appeal predominantly to women where 13 talented men entertain in a show packed with dance, music and acrobatic feats – mostly without their shirts.

Badenhorst got the gig after he played the role for almost two years in the Berlin run. “It’s been quite an incredible experience to play the lead in a high-profile show on the Las Vegas strip. Vegas is quite a place and very much like you see in the movies. It’s crazy how popular it is as an entertainment destination. I’m thoroughly enjoying my role as Mike and look forward to what the future holds,” said Badenhorst. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalon Badenhorst (@kalonb_sa) Badenhorst had to quickly get into the swing of things in Vegas as he performs 10 shows a week at the Sahara.

Story continues below Advertisement

“When I played Mike in the Berlin show, all my lines were in German, which I became pretty comfortable with, but here in Vegas, it’s obviously English, my home language. Because there’s a lot of humour in the show, it’s easier to pick up on nuances and innuendo in English,” he said. Alison Faulk, “Magic Mike Live” co-director and co-choreographer, said Badenhorst possessed many dynamic qualities which made him the best candidate for the job. Faulk said: “When we met Kalon at our auditions in Berlin, we were so excited to find a dancer that encompassed so many dynamic qualities – contemporary, breaking, and an all-around high skill level. A perfect ‘Mike’!”

Story continues below Advertisement

“When we needed to find a long term cover for our ‘Mike’ in Vegas, Badenhorst was our first choice. We are beyond proud of him for his incredible work he is doing and so impressed,” says Faulk. Katie Zanca, the show’s associate producer and director of Worldwide Casting, said that the firm prides itself for not only hiring extremely talented and handsome dancers, but also kind, respectful, courteous gentlemen who they can trust to give female audiences the best experience “Aside from being so technically skilled as a dancer, he’s also so expressive in his movement which makes his performances so compelling. Audiences have been absolutely dazzled by his charm, swagger, and talent.

Story continues below Advertisement