Saso’s Brunch Marquee set to dazzle at the HollywoodBets Durban July with the ultimate VIP experience

The countdown is on for the HollywoodBets Durban July, and marquee organisers are pulling out all the stops to ensure that attendees have a blast. This year musician, now turned marketing guru, Saso will be hosting his first luxurious and exclusive event, at the HollywoodBets Durban July.

Musician-turned-marketing guru Saso will be hosting his first luxurious and exclusive event, 'Saso's Brunch Marquee,' at the HollywoodBets Durban July. Saso, whose real name is Lusaso Ngcobo, is one half of the popular hip-hop group Dream Team and has been working on this prestigious event for over three years. Having never imagined he would have a marquee at the HollywoodBets Durban July, Saso is looking forward to the big weekend and making his mark at the long-running event, which has become a staple in the South African lifestyle and entertainment industry.

“It’s very exciting for a young marquee to be there and to have a position of the winning post, which is a finishing line of the races, right across the grand stands. “For us that’s a huge achievement, the positive energies are very high, the anxiety is also there but that comes with anything great you do. It is hard, there is a lot of work that goes into it, but understanding that nothing great comes easy, we are very excited.” At 34 years old, Saso is one of the youngest marquee owners at the HollywoodBets Durban July, and at the heart of 'Saso's Brunch Marquee' is the celebration of black excellence.

At the age of 34, Saso is one of the youngest marquee owners at the HollywoodBets Durban July and at the centre of Saso's Brunch Marquee is the celebration of black excellence. "It was important for me that black excellence is one of the centres of the marquee because we need to celebrate us pushing boundaries, overcoming adversities, especially in the industry that we are in. "I think we are under a microscope, we achieve a lot of things under a lot of pressures that we are under as black people in the industry and business. We take a lot of things for granted but we overcome a lot of things and it's hardly celebrated and shown in public, so it's important for me to celebrate black excellence." Over the years, Saso has organised several events such as Saso's House, but he admits that putting together a marquee for the HollywoodBets Durban July is a whole different ballgame.

“It’s a very big stage, this is one of the biggest events in the country, you can't afford to not execute and produce the best you can. You are competing with so many other marquees and must convince people to come to yours.” While Saso’s Brunch Marquee may draw inspiration from the international Roc Nation Brunch hosted by Jay Z, it is filled with local flavour, from the food and entertainment to the attendees. For the marquee, Saso and his team have enlisted the services of Andimahle Building Events who have done several events and they have trust in her to execute the vision.